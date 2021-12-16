Why Did Joanna Krupa Leave The Real Housewives of Miami?

Joanna Krupa became a household name for reality TV viewers after appearing as a cast regular on Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ aka ‘RHOM.’ ‘RHOM’ documents the daily drama and scandals in the lives of a group of Miami ladies. The renowned Polish model and television personality was a part of the show throughout seasons 2 and 3 but seemed to have bowed out permanently from the show, after choosing not to return for season 4.

Fans were extremely disappointed after knowing that they wouldn’t get to see her on the show. Let’s satisfy our curiosity by finding out why Joanna Krupa decided to leave ‘The Real Housewives of Miami.’

Why Did Joanna Krupa Leave RHOM?

There were multiple reasons behind Joanna’s decision of exiting the reality show post season 3. During her stint on the show, Joanna was managing her growing TV and modelling career juggling between Miami and Los Angeles, which was getting harder with time. Moreover, though she had a good time on the show, she was also embroiled in massive controversies, one of them being her fight with Adriana DeMoura at Lisa Hochstein’s lingerie event that resulted in the latter slapping her.

Apart from this, Joanna further got targeted by Joe Francis, the founder of Girls Gone Wild, who made scandalous claims on the show stating how he had slept with both Joanna and her sister Marta, when they first came to L.A. He also spread rumours that Joanna was a homewrecker who had slept with real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, while he was still married to his wife Yolanda. These claims were backed by her fellow castmate Lisa Hochstein, who on the season 3 reunion had an ugly spat with Joanna about her affirmatory comments on the matter.

Another person who accused Joanna of the same matter was Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Brandi Glanville, who claimed on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ in November 2013, that Mohammad had even confided to her about Joanna having an intimate body issue. Joanna of course denied all these serious allegations and even filed a lawsuit against Brandi for slander. The lawsuit was settled later when Brandi issued a public apology to Joanna in 2017.

Affected deeply by all these matters, Joanna had even considered quitting the show at times. In an interview to The Daily Dish, she said, There were definitely a few times I wanted to quit the show,”.. “Probably that moment (Joe Francis) and the last reunion were probably the toughest ones.” Joanna’s relationship to Romain Zago was one of the happy aspects of her journey on ‘RHOM.’ She tied the knot with the owner of the Mynt nightclub in an extremely lavish ceremony in 2013, and the same was telecast in season 3 of the show.

The couple unfortunately finalized their divorce in 2019, but on amicable terms. The split severely impacted Joanna, and she had a hard time coming out of the trauma. Eventually, Joanna decided to leave Miami for good, and returned to Poland to resume her career in Polish films and TV.

Where is Joanna Krupa Today?

Post her heartbreaking separation with Romain, Joanna found love again in media mogul Douglas Nunes, and the couple walked down the aisle in an intimate ceremony in Poland on August 4, 2018. The couple welcomed their adorable daughter Asha-Leigh Nunes on February 11, 2019. Since then, she has become a dedicated mother to her daughter and also has a booming career in Poland.

Joanna hosts and judges ‘Poland’s Next Top Model’ since 2010, and has also appeared on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 9. She also is a renowned animal activist, and has featured in several PETA campaigns. About not returning to ‘RHOM’ season 4, Joanna stated in a 2021 interview, “In 8 years I have grown a lot as a person and my priorities in life have changed especially after having an amazing little girl. I love to work, I have great and long-lasting TV shows in Poland, and continue doing other projects.”

Joanna also added that she wouldn’t wish to reappear on the show at such a point in life and add unnecessary drama to her life. Seems like Joanna Krupa has long left her ‘RHOM’ days as well as her life in Miami behind, and has her hands full with her successful career and beautiful family in Poland.

