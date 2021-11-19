Did Andrew Garfield Really Sing in Tick, Tick… Boom!? Is it His Voice?

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ is the celebration of life and works of composer Jonathan Larson. It is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton‘) based on Larson’s original musical of the same name. The movie details Larson’s days of struggles as he tries to make his mark in the musical theatre industry. Actor Andrew Garfield plays the role of Larson in the movie, which features a wide array of foot-tapping musical numbers. Although Garfield is an actor of high pedigree and has certified web-slinging skills, some viewers remain skeptical about his singing talents. If you are wondering whether Garfield actually sings in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ here’s everything you need to know!

Did Andrew Garfield Really Sing All the Songs in Tick, Tick… Boom!?

Andrew Garfield rose to prominence with a breakout performance in David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network.’ He is best known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and its sequel 2016’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2.’ However, Garfield first began honing his acting skills on the stage, appearing in plays such as ‘Mercy’ and ‘Kiss.’ He has also appeared in Broadway productions such as ‘Death of a Salesman’ and ‘Angels in America.’ However, none of his prior roles actually required Garfield to flex his vocal cords.

Therefore, when Garfield was cast in the biography about Larson, many fans were doubtful that his own voice would feature in the movie’s songs. Providing the vocals for your character’s songs is an expectation that the lead of a musical film must carry, and the Tony Award-winning actor rose to the occasion. Garfield has sung all the lines for all the songs of his character in the movie. For his role as Larson, Garfield was trained by vocal coach Liz Caplan.

Miranda had decided to cast Garfield in the lead role after watching his performance in ‘Angels in America.’ At the time, Miranda was unaware if Garfield could actually sing. “I didn’t know if he could sing, but I just felt like he could do anything. So I cast him in my head probably a year before I talked to him about it,” Miranda told The New York Times.

Garfield impressed Miranda at the readings with his singing. The director praised the actor’s efforts in an interview with The Hindu. “These notes are hard for even the most seasoned of singers to pull off, and he got himself there,” Miranda said. Garfield has himself called the experience of singing in a movie for the first time emotional and rewarding. Ultimately, Garfield’s efforts came to fruition as critics around the globe have lauded his performance in the movie. Garfield’s vocals in musical numbers “30/90” and “Why” particularly stand out and make his turn as Larson genuine and heart-touching.

