All the Broadway Cameos in Tick, Tick… Boom!

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ brings the life and struggles of composer and playwright Jonathan Larson to the big screen. The musical drama is based on Larson’s own semi-autobiographical stage musical of the same name. It is directed by Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda and features actors such as Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and Robin de Jesús, who have made a name for themselves on stage as well as on-screen. As with Miranda’s previous works such as ‘Hamilton‘ and ‘Into the Heights,’ viewers must be wondering if any popular Broadway actors make cameo appearances in the movie. For those curious readers, here’s a list of all the Broadway actors who cameo in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

9. Roger Bart

Starting off the list, we have actor Roger Bart who appears very briefly in the movie at the Moondance Diner where Jonathan works. Bart was a close friend of Larson in real-life and worked on the original rock monologue version of ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ In the reel-version of the musical, actor Joshua Henry provides the vocals as Bart did in real-life. Henry’s character is also named Roger, likely as a nod to the actor. Bart has appeared in numerous Broadway plays, including ‘The Producers.’

8. Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo

Actresses Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo make brief cameos in the movie’s Moondance Diner Brunch sequence, which is accompanied by the musical number “Sunday.” Goldsberry is a Tony Award-winning actress known for her roles in Broadway musicals such as ‘Hamilton’ and ‘As You Like It.’ Viewers might also recognize her as Quellcrist Falconer from ‘Altered Carbon.’ Soo is best known for the role of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway and film version of ‘Hamilton.’ She also appears in the drama mini-series ‘Dopesick.’

7. Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin Vega, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia

The trio of Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin Vega, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia also appears in the “Sunday” sequence as the homeless bums. All three of them are the original cast members of ‘Rent,’ which is Larson’s most popular and critically acclaimed work. Vega and Heredia both won the Tony Award for the roles in ‘Rent.’

6. Chita Rivera and Bernadette Peters

The “Sunday” number is a treasure trove for Broadway fans and features cameos from Chita Rivera and Bernadette Peters. Rivera is known for her role as Anita in the Broadway production of ‘West Side Story.’ She has won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical twice for her work in ‘The Rink’ and ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’ Peters has featured in theater productions and is known for her roles as Gloria Windsor in ‘Mozart in the Jungle.’

5. André De Shields and Beth Malone

Continuing our dissection of the “Sunday” sequence, we have appearances from André De Shields and Beth Malone. De Shields is a veteran stage actor famous for his portrayal of Hermes in the Broadway play ‘Hadestown’ for which he won a Tony Award. He is also known for his role as Chubby in the teen drama ‘Katy Keene.’ Malone has appeared in various Broadway and Off-broadway productions such as ‘Angels in America’ and ‘Fun Home.’

4. Brian Stokes Mitchell

Amidst the chaos of the Sunday Brunch at the Moondance Diner, a patron complains to Jonathan about his omelet. The quirky patron is actor Brian Stokes Mitchell. Mitchell made his Broadway debut in 1988 with the musical ‘Mail.’ He later won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the stage play ‘Kiss Me, Kate.’ Fans of television dramas will recognize the actor as Scott Knowles from ‘Mr. Robot.’

3. Joel Grey

As Jonathan struggles to deal with all the diner patrons, a calm gentleman is left waiting for his cheque. This gentleman is none other than actor Joel Grey. Grey is renowned for his portrayal of Wizard of Oz in the Broadway musical ‘Wicked.’ He is also one of the select few actors to have won an Academy Award, a Tony Award, and a Golden Globe Award along with a pair of Grammy Awards.

2. Howard McGillin and Chuck Cooper

In the build-up to the “Sunday” sequence, viewers see an odd couple discussing a peculiar kind of bread. Playing the couple are actors Chuck Cooper and Howard McGillin. Cooper is a Tony Award-winning actor best known for his role as Memphis in the 1997 Broadway production of the musical ‘The Life.’ McGillin is a face etched into the minds of Broadway fans as the longest-serving actor to play The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s seminal musical ‘The Phantom of the Opera.’

1. Lin-Manuel Miranda

The captain of the ship, Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, makes a cameo in the movie as a chef at the Moondance Diner. In a blink-and-you-will-miss-it moment, viewers can see Miranda as the chef barking out some words in Spanish as he tries to cope with the pressure of Sunday brunch. It is refreshing to see Miranda making some breakfast when he is not cooking up the next big hit musical.

