Based on the characters of Archie Comics, ‘Riverdale‘ is a mystery-drama series that has kept us captivated with its mind-boggling plotlines since it first aired on January 26, 2017. Thus, of course, Archie Andrews (KJ Appa) ends up playing a significant role in uncovering almost every perplexity in the titular town, no matter how dark and twisted. However, with the finale of season 5 targeting him like never before, viewers are now worried that we may never see him again. So, if you’re curious to know the details of whether Archie dies or not, we’ve got you covered.

Did Archie Andrews Die in Riverdale?

From a high school football jock with a passion for music, Archie Andrews transforms into a military veteran and unofficial town representative in the fifth installment of ‘Riverdale.’ After graduation, he serves as a sergeant in the army for about seven years before being reassigned to revive the long inactive Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at his former school. He sees this as a demotion yet returns to his hometown, only to discover that Veronica’s father, Hiram Lodge, and the Ghoulies have destroyed the place he loved. That’s when he decides to make a change.

Archie works as an enlistment instructor and a football coach at Riverdale High, but he also becomes a volunteer firefighter and miner to restore the town to its former glory. He and the gang basically team up against Hiram, driving him to seek vengeance in any way possible. At one point, the elder Lodge even sets off an explosion in the mines. Yet, while Archie is trapped inside with Eric and Cheryl uses her abilities to free them, Veronica proves that she wants nothing to do with her father. She holds Harim captive and clarifies that if her boyfriend dies, so does he.

With that said, just a short while after this situation is resolved, Veronica and Archie break up due to their very different visions for the future. Pop’s is subsequently set ablaze by Harim in a final attempt to crush their spirits and finish the battle against him. But it backfires as the band retaliates by making footage of him killing his once-mentor public, giving him no choice but to pack his bags and leave. Although, before he does, Harim resolves to take care of Archie for good by planting a bomb underneath his bed. And Archie doesn’t realize it until it’s almost too late.

After all, he’d finally told Betty that he wanted to be more than just friends or friends with benefits, so they were getting ready to risk it all when they heard the ticking noise. Upon looking around, they discover the bomb set with only seconds to detonate, and the next thing we know, Archie’s home is up in flames. There’s no clear evidence on whether Archie and Betty are dead, but we assume they’re not. They did have a few precious moments, and they would have made the most of it. Moreover, these two characters are crucial in the production, and without them, it won’t be the same.

Of course, there will be repercussions from this blast that will lead Betty and Archie to new places of struggle, adding onto the latter’s already severe PTSD and survivor’s guilt from the army. In addition, they also have a lot of unfinished business that needs to be looked into, which we believe will definitely play a role in how they endure this ordeal. We expect both Archie and Betty to return in season 6, especially as the respective actors are already signed on for it.

