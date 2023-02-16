Did Billy Jack Lincks Abduct Morgan Nick? Is He Alive or Dead?

When Morgan Nick went missing on June 9, 1995, from the Wofford baseball field parking lot in Alma, Arkansas, her mother, Colleen, wasted no time reporting the incident to the police. Although authorities were bombarded with tips from the beginning, the FBI had to help in the investigation, and they named Billy Jack Lincks as their first suspect in 2021. Hulu’s ‘Still Missing Morgan’ chronicles the tragic incident and follows the police investigation that tried to find the person responsible. Still, let’s delve into the details and find out if Billy Jack Lincks kidnapped Morgan Nick, shall we?

Did Billy Jack Lincks Abduct Morgan Nick?

A resident of Arkansas, Billy Jack Lincks was a registered sex offender who had been in and out of prison since 1992. Although not much is known about Billy’s early life, reports mention that he had a normal childhood and his parents never noticed anything out of the ordinary during his growing years. Moreover, readers would be interested to know that apart from serving as a soldier in the United States Army during the second world war, Billy was employed by an airline company in Dallas before he decided to return to his home state. Since then, he stayed away from trouble but was arrested and charged with sexual abuse in 1992.

On June 9, 1995, Colleen Nick and her six-year-old daughter, Morgan, drove to the Wofford baseball field in Alma, Arkansas, to attend a little League baseball game. Naturally, Morgan got quite bored during the game and was overjoyed when her friends, Jessica and Tye, asked her to catch fireflies with them in the parking lot. Since the kids insisted that they won’t be venturing far, Colleen allowed Morgan to accompany her friends, even though she kept a close watch on the children at all times. Yet, Morgan’s mother was distracted for a little while once the game ended, and the next time she looked up, she found Jessica and Tye walking toward the stands while there was no sight of Morgan.

When questioned, Jessica and Tye mentioned that Morgan was emptying her shoes all by herself behind Colleen’s car when a creepy man engaged her in conversation. That was the last time anyone ever saw the six-year-old as she disappeared soon after and remains missing to this day. Once the police got involved in the investigation, they talked to the children and came up with a detailed description of the supposed kidnapper, which showed that the perpetrator was a well-built male about 6 feet tall with salt and pepper hair and between 23 to 38 years old. Besides, the detectives collected home videos made during the game and learned that the suspect was driving a red pickup truck, which left the place soon after Morgan went missing.

Since the start of the investigation, the police looked at numerous persons of interest, including Morgan’s father, Morris John Nick, who was later cleared of all suspicions. On top of it, they received thousands of tips and searched several properties, but to no avail, as most leads led to dead ends. Hence, even with complete cooperation from Morgan’s family, the case sat without proper progress for a long time, and the FBI had to step in to help. In November 2021, the FBI considered every single lead before announcing that they believed Billy Jack Lincks was involved in Morgan Nick’s abduction. When investigating Billy, authorities learned that he was charged with sexual abuse in 1992.

However, what seemed even more interesting was how, just two months after Morgan’s disappearance, Billy attempted to kidnap an eleven-year-old female from Van Buren, Arkansas. Surprisingly, this location was just 8 miles away from the parking lot where Morgan disappeared, and eyewitnesses in Van Buren insisted that Billy was driving a red pickup truck. On top of it, one of Billy’s neighbors claimed that he noticed a camper shell on the red pickup truck just two months before the attempted kidnapping. However, this lead was never followed up on in 1995, and since Billy passed away in 2000, the FBI had no way of determining whether he was involved in Morgan Nick’s kidnapping.

Is Billy Jack Lincks Dead or Alive?

Billy was apprehended following the abduction attempt, and law enforcement charged him with the sexual solicitation of the eleven-year-old. Even though Billy insisted on his innocence and pled not guilty in court, he was convicted of sexual solicitation, and the judge sentenced him to six years in prison in 1995. Hence, he was still behind bars when he suddenly fell ill and passed away on August 5, 2000.

