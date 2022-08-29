Did Jamie Denbo’s Diane Leave Kevin Can F**k Himself?

The first season of AMC’s comedy series ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ ends with Diane seeking comfort in her niece Allison Devine-McRoberts when she gets abandoned by her husband Chuck, who is having an extra-marital affair. In the first and second episodes of the second season, Allison tries her best to help Diane cope with Chuck’s absence. Diane also helps Allison to find the latter’s husband Kevin McRoberts’ valuables for her to pawn the same and earn the money.

In the second episode of season 2, Allison comes to know about a significant decision Diane takes concerning her life in Worcester, making us intrigued to know whether Jamie Denbo’s time in the show had ended. Here’s what we found about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Diane?

When her husband Chuck cheats on her, Diane gets shattered emotionally. She meets Allison for comfort without any knowledge that her niece is dealing with the consequences of her attempts to kill her husband Kevin. Even though their relationship hasn’t been entirely satisfactory recently, Allison tries her best to be there for her aunt. Allison and Diane seemingly reunite when the former desperately wants to run away from Kevin and Worcester. The city continues to suffocate her with its dullness. Her contempt towards the city “spreads” to Diane.

Without even telling Allison, Diane leaves for South Carolina, especially after listening to the former’s lecture about how hard it is to find happiness in Worcester. Diane must have taken her niece’s words to the heart to run away from the city for an adventurous life in South Carolina. At the end of the second episode of season 2, Allison comes to know about her aunt’s decision from Billy Terrell, the private investigator the aunt and niece meet. So, is Diane gone for good? Does that necessarily mean Jamie Denbo is no longer a part of the show? Let’s find out.

Did Jamie Denbo Leave Kevin Can F**k Himself?

No, Jamie Denbo did not leave ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself.’ First of all, neither AMC nor Denbo has announced the supposed departure of the actress from the show. In addition, Denbo is featured in several official images released by AMC regarding the upcoming episodes of the show, making it clear that we haven’t watched the last of the actress in the dark comedy show. In one of the images, Denbo’s Diane is featured along with Kevin, indicating that she will return to Worcester from South Carolina. Considering these factors, it is safe to state that Denbo remains a part of the show’s cast.

Diane’s decision to leave for South Carolina most likely is a spur-of-the-moment reaction to her husband Chuck’s actions. After listening to Allison’s words, Diane must have started to hate the city that witnessed the downfall of her married life. An impulsive trip to South Carolina may have given Diane comfort to cope with her sadness. In one of the upcoming episodes of the show, we may see her returning to Worcester and her home. Since Allison loses her job at Samuel “Sam” Park’s diner, Diane may need to welcome her niece back to the liquor store despite already appointing Allison’s replacement.

