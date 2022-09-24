Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill His Father or Brother? What Happened To Them?

Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story‘ has been making waves through its chilling depiction of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s life and crimes. Jeffrey was active as a serial killer between 1978 and 1991 when he killed around 17 men and boys in the states of Wisconsin and Ohio.

Since serial killers often kill without reason or mercy, people have been wondering if Jeffrey was responsible for killing his father. Moreover, the absence of Jeffrey’s brother from documentaries and reports has made people doubt if he, too, ended up becoming one of Jeffrey’s victims. Well, let’s find out what happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother and father, shall we?

Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill His Father or Brother?

No, Jeffrey Dahmer did not kill his father or brother. In fact, he never touched anyone from his family, as most of his murders were born out of a sexual desire and desperation to have complete control. Readers might be surprised to know that Jeffrey’s dad, Lionel Dahmer, has always tried being a proper-father figure ever since his childhood. Although Lionel’s frequent altercations with his wife, Joyce, and their eventual divorce left a bitter taste in Jeffrey’s mouth, the serial killer’s father supported him throughout.

Moreover, Lionel refused to let Jeffrey face anything alone, as he attended every one of his son’s sexual abuse trials and tried, albeit in vain, to bring him away from his troublesome ways. That being said, readers should note that up until Jeffrey’s arrest in July 1991, Lionel knew nothing about the murders his son had committed. Naturally, the gruesome truth left him shocked, but he still decided to be there for his son and visited him regularly after his incarceration.

On the other hand, even though Jeffrey was seven years older than David, he loved his little brother and was protective of him. Moreover, both brothers had different personalities, with David being more outgoing while Jeffrey preferred to stay mostly by himself. Yet, they shared an excellent bond and never got into any serious altercations. Nevertheless, in 1978 their parents separated, and Joyce was awarded custody of their younger child while Lionel earned visiting rights. Subsequently, Joyce moved to Fresno, California, with David, where she brought him up independently.

What Happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s Father and Brother?

After divorcing Joyce in 1978, Lionel Dahmer married Shari Dahmer in December of the same year, and the two settled down in Ohio. Interestingly, after dropping out of college and the military, Jeffrey stayed with them for a while before moving to his grandmother‘s house in West Allis, Wisconsin. However, Lionel remained in contact with his son all throughout and was there to support him every step of the way. In fact, apart from visiting Jeffrey regularly after his imprisonment in 1992, Lionel even tried to build a connection between Shari and her stepson.

Moreover, in the same year, he, along with Shari and Joyce, faced a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed against them by Steven Hicks’ family. In 1994, Lionel published his memoir ‘A Father’s Story,’ and after Jeffrey was murdered in the same year, he fought Joyce in court and earned the right to cremate his son’s remains. Since then, Lionel has appeared in various documentaries to talk about his experience but currently seems to reside in Ohio with his wife, Shari.

On the other hand, David was an alum of the University of Cincinnati, Ohio, at the time of Jeffrey’s arrest, and he refused to remain connected to such a heinous killer. Hence, he changed his name, adopted a new identity, and started life afresh. Although he currently keeps his life under tight wraps and has never appeared publicly to talk about his brother, in 2004, Shari claimed that David was doing well and that he and his wife were expecting a second child.

