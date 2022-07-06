Did Jordan Fisher Sing in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between?

Directed by Michael Lewen, Netflix’s romantic film ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between’ follows Aidan and Clare, two senior year high school students who get into a relationship after forming a breakup pact. Starring Jordan Fisher as Aidan and Talia Ryder as Clare, the film progresses through the emotional conflicts they face as they get ready to break up before leaving for higher studies. Aidan and Clare first meet and get connected through a song the former sings for the latter. Since the film features Aidan singing, one must be wondering whether Jordan Fisher, a renowned singer, had sung for his character. Let us share the answer!

Did Jordan Fisher Sing in the Movie?

Yes, Jordan Fisher did sing in ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between.’ The singer performed three songs for the film. After first meeting Clare during a party, Aidan sings “Twist and Shout” to impress her. The song becomes a part of their relationship as Aidan plans to sing the same song on the last night of their relationship. Fisher sang the song, originally written by Phil Medley and Bert Russell. The famed song became a sensation when it was reworked by the Isley Brothers and later performed by the Beatles, Salt-N-Pepa, and Chaka Demus & Pliers, etc.

Since Fisher is singing for his own character Aidan, his voice enhances the scenes that feature the songs, making Aidan and Clare’s togetherness enchanting. Fisher had also sung “Nevermore” by Canadian electropop duo named Milk & Bone, included in the album titled ‘Deception Bay.’ The third song Fisher sang for the film is “Everything I Ever Wanted” by Jack Kenworthy. The three tracks sung by Fisher are heartening and suitably integrated into the narrative of the film or Aidan and Clare’s love for one another.

Over the years, Fisher has established himself as a talented singer. Apart from ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between,’ he had sung several songs for the soundtrack of several films and television shows. “You’re Welcome” (‘Moana’), “Those Magic Changes” (‘Grease’), and “Gotta Be Me” (‘Teen Beach 2’) are some of the songs he co-sang for famed productions. He also co-sang “Nobody Like U,” written by Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish, for the animated film ‘Turning Red.’ Fisher collaborated with the cast of ‘Royalties’ to sing “Make You Come True” for the show as well. In addition, the singer had also released several singles.

In ‘Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between,’ Fisher not only delivers an admirable performance but also had sung three songs. Furthermore, he is one of the executive producers of the film, which shows his involvement in the project.

