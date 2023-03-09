Did Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery Leave Grey’s Anatomy?

The eighteenth season of ABC’s medical series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ sees the return of Kate Walsh to the show as Addison Montgomery. She joins her ex-husband Derek Shepherd’s widow Meredith Grey to remember him. After a multi-episode arc in the season, Walsh’s character also features in the nineteenth season as she organizes a sex-education seminar for young students with the help of the new interns. She also joins Miranda Bailey to consult patients at a clinic run by the latter’s friend. Addison’s experience at the clinic influences her significantly to make a decision concerning her future, which paves the way for Walsh’s absence in the series. Does that mean the actress is gone from the series for good? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Addison Montgomery?

In the fifth episode of the nineteenth season, Addison and Bailey travel to a clinic run by the latter’s friend, only to get “greeted” by a group of anti-abortionists who protests against the abortions that happen at the place. While they are at the clinic, they receive a call from Susan, who has an ectopic pregnancy that has attached to a cesarean scar. Although the pregnancy threatens Susan’s life, her doctor doesn’t move forward with surgery due to the revised laws concerning abortion in their state. Bailey and Addison pick Susan up and travel to the clinic by crossing the border so that she can undergo surgery. Susan’s condition deteriorates midway due to heavy bleeding, which eventually kills her.

Susan’s death startles Addison. She blames the lawmakers of the country for Susan’s “murder” since the laws they made prevented the late patient from undergoing surgery at the right time to save her life. Instead of saving Susan’s life, Addison has to listen to her talking about her daughter, who loses her mother. The incident opens the famed neonatal surgeon’s eyes as she realizes that her expertise should be beneficial for women like Susan, who have to cross borders for undergoing surgery or abortion. Addison decides to help such women upon leaving Seattle, only for Bailey to suggest southern Illinois as her potential destination. Due to the changes in abortion laws, the region is expected to accommodate 14,000 women in need of surgeries/abortions.

Bailey lets Addison take a mobile ER so that she can travel and treat patients. Addison accepts the offer and leaves Seattle with the mobile ER. Kate Walsh’s character doesn’t appear in the next three episodes of season 19, making one wonder whether the actress had left the show. Well, here’s what we can share about the same.

Did Kate Walsh Leave Grey’s Anatomy?

As of yet, neither ABC nor Kate Walsh has released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ First of all, Walsh is part of the recurring cast of the show’s nineteenth season and since she has featured only in two episodes of the installment, it is certain that we haven’t seen the last of her in the series. The actress’ last appearance in the medical drama, to date, is in the fifth episode of season 19, aired on November 23, 2022. On January 4, 2023, Walsh shared a video from the sets of the series, confirming that her character’s arc isn’t concluded.

In addition, Walsh opened up about the episodes she will feature in the rest of the nineteenth season in December 2022. “So the episodes that I’m working on are so powerful, so I’m really so excited for people to see,” the actress told People, making it clear that the episode aired in November 2022 isn’t the final appearance of the actress in the season. Considering these factors, it is safe to say that Walsh will continue featuring in ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Since Meredith leaves for Boston upon resigning from Grey Sloan, Addison may return to the hospital for a while to “steady the ship.” Her experiences as a traveling neonatal surgeon may also feature in the upcoming episodes of the season.

Read More: Why Did Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan Leave Grey’s Anatomy? Where is Eric Dane Now?