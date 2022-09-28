Did Marilyn Monroe Really Have an Affair with Cass Chaplin and Eddy G Robinson?

Netflix’s biographical film ‘Blonde’ opens a window to the personal and scandalous life of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. More than her career and professional life, the film explores her relationships, affairs, marriages, and the failures of all three. One of the integral storylines of the film follows Monroe’s companionship with Charlie Chaplin Jr. AKA Cass Chaplin, the eldest son of the legendary Charlie Chaplin, and Edward G. Robinson Jr. AKA Eddy, the son of Academy Honorary Award-winner Edward G. Robinson. Since the film is a fictionalized tale of one of the most celebrated figures in history, the viewers may want to know whether Monroe really had an affair with both Cass and Eddy/Eddie. Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Did Marilyn Monroe Date Cass Chaplin and Eddy Robinson Jr.?

Marilyn Monroe allegedly did have an affair with Cass Chaplin and Eddy Robinson Jr. While most of her biographers do not reveal anything substantial about the same, Pulitzer Prize finalist Anthony Summers’ ‘Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe’ opens a gateway to the apparent affair the actress nurtured with the two actors. According to Summers’ book, Cass introduced Monroe to his family in 1947 upon bringing her to his house for lunch. Cass had confirmed such an acquaintance in his book ‘My Father, Charlie Chaplin.’

Cass’ father Charlie Chaplin was impressed by Monroe. “‘Oh, she’s a beauty,’ Dad [Charlie Chaplin] used to tell me. ‘What a figure! I admire your taste, son, very much,’” Cass wrote in ‘My Father, Charlie Chaplin.’ Chaplin also warned his son about falling in love with Monroe. “‘Just watch out, son,’ he [Chaplin] said. ‘Don’t fall in love yet. You have that education to take care of first,’” Cass added in his book. The son apparently didn’t follow his father’s advice since, as per Summers’ book, he was “enamored [of Monroe] for many months.”

Summers’ book also offers a look at Cass and Monroe’s apparent intimate relationship. “According to Arthur James, long a close friend of Chaplin, Marilyn would stay the night with Charlie. She would cram into a single bed with him, while brother Sydney slept in his bed in the same room,” he wrote in ‘Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe.’ As per the biographer, the relationship eventually ended after a startling occurrence. “The romance ended one day when Charlie came home to find Marilyn in the wrong bunk — Sydney’s. They remained good friends, though,” the writer added. As per Summers’ source James, Marilyn became pregnant during the time she was seeing Charlie and had a subsequent abortion. However, there isn’t any substantial evidence to prove that Monroe really had an abortion.

The rumors concerning Marilyn’s affair with Eddy also hold some truth, according to Summers. She met him through Cass and the meeting paved the way for an affair. “James said Marilyn met Robinson through a mutual friendship with another son with a famous name — Charlie Chaplin, Jr., Marilyn’s former lover. The acquaintance became an affair during Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” Summers wrote in ‘Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe.’ “In 1953 Robinson was nineteen, something of a hell-raiser, and chasing older women. Marilyn was one of them, according to Robinson’s friend Arthur James and his last wife, Nan Morris,” he added.

However, Monroe and Eddy’s apparent affair didn’t last long. “Any passion in the Robinson affair was soon spent, and turned to friendship,” Summers wrote. According to James, Marilyn was very close with both Cass and Eddy. “They were all depressives, Marilyn, Charlie, and Eddie, and they would hunt each other down when things were bad. She was very dear to both of them, and they would try to help,” James told Summers, as per ‘Goddess: The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe.’ Still, it is unknown whether they were as close to having a threesome together as the film depicts.

