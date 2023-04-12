Did Patrick John Flueger’s Adam Ruzek Gain Weight in Chicago PD?

Patrick John Flueger’s Adam Ruzek becomes an essential part of Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight’s Intelligence Unit right after completing his time at the academy in NBC’s police procedural series ‘Chicago P.D.’ Although he displays immaturity and over-eagerness during his early years as a cop, Adam eventually becomes an invaluable asset to the unit, especially with his undercover assignments. In the tenth season, Voight’s unit tries to bring down Richard Beck, a White supremacist who wants to launch a race war, only for Adam to go undercover and become the criminal’s associate. As the recent episodes of the season follow Adam extensively, the viewers must have noticed the change in Flueger’s appearance as well. Did the actor gain weight? Let’s find out!

Patrick John Flueger’s Adam Ruzek’s Weight Gain

The tenth season of the procedural series depicts an intricate chapter of Adam Ruzek’s life. The police officer and his ex-partner Kim Burgess start to live together with the latter’s adoptive daughter Makayla Ward Burgess. In the seventeenth and eighteenth episodes of the season, Adam and Kim share intimacy, which leads them to open up about their feelings for each other. Adam also earns the trust of Samantha Beck to bring down her White supremacist father Richard Beck, who sells drugs to make a race war possible. Since Adam features in the second half of the season extensively, it isn’t a surprise that the viewers noticed Patrick John Flueger’s change in appearance.

Considering Flueger’s appearance in the tenth season of the series, it is safe to say that the actor seemingly did gain weight. Even though there’s no official confirmation regarding Flueger’s weight gain, he may have gained around 10-15 pounds recently. Since his ‘Chicago P.D.’ character doesn’t demand an unavoidable physical transformation, the actor might haven’t gained weight necessarily for Adam. Flueger must have gained weight personally, especially since the actor hasn’t committed to any known projects recently to bulk up his physique for another character.

Irrespective of the reason or motivation behind Flueger’s apparent weight gain, the same does enhance the actor’s portrayal of Adam. The physical transformation convinces the viewers that the police officer has reached another stage in his life, both physically and emotionally. Adam is not the overeager rookie anymore. He has become mature, wise, and patient, which are attributes of a “grown-up.” The actor’s apparent change in appearance does complement Adam’s change in his nature. Even if Flueger’s weight gain wasn’t intentional, it ultimately makes his performance as Adam better.

Ever since Flueger’s physical transformation, the admirers of Adam have been comparing his current appearance and his appearances in the earlier seasons of the series. Some of them even started speculating that the actor underwent plastic surgery to modify his face. However, there aren’t any reports that confirm the speculation. As the tenth season progresses, Flueger has delivered yet another incredible performance for the fans of the show to celebrate.

