Did Robin Lord Taylor’s Nick Leave Kevin Can F**k Himself?

In AMC’s comedy series ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself,’ Allison Devine-McRoberts tries her best to kill her man-child husband Kevin McRoberts to put an end to the latter’s intolerable behavior. She teams up with her neighbor Patricia “Patty” Deirdre O’Connor to execute her plans. When Allison realizes that she cannot kill Kevin with her own hands, Patty leads her to Nick Wyndorff, who agrees to kill the former’s husband in return for money and oxycodone. Nick’s actions that follow lead him to life-threatening situations. Since Robin Lord Taylor does not appear in the second season premiere episode of the show, fans must be alarmed about Nick’s condition now. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Nick?

When Allison decides to kill Kevin, she thinks that an oxycodone overdose is the best way to kill him. She teams up with Patty for the same and the duo soon realizes that they cannot deal with the situation on their own. They ask Nick to do the deed in return for oxycodone and money. Allison also informs Nick that he should kill her husband when she is away. However, Nick gets fired from his job as a busboy at a reputed restaurant, leading him to think about leaving the city. But before that, he tries to kill Kevin.

Nick breaks in at Kevin and Allison’s house to kill the man-child. Before he could find him, Kevin sees Nick. He uses the gun that was found in Neil’s house, planted by Patty to hide the same. Upon getting scared by a criminal in his house, Kevin shoots at him. The nurses and the McRoberts initially think that he is dead but he is in a coma, with death not so far away. After the start of Nick’s life at the hospital, Robin Lord Taylor has not appeared in the show, making one curious about his supposed departure. So, did the actor leave the dark comedy? Let’s see.

Did Robin Lord Taylor Leave Kevin Can F**k Himself?

As of yet, neither AMC nor Robin Lord Taylor formally announced the departure of the actor from ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself.’ Even in the second season premiere, Allison mentions him in a call with Patty, for him to reveal the truth before she manages to fake her death, indicating that Nick continues to exist in the show. In the upcoming episodes of the show, we may see Nick recovering from the trouble and surprising Patty and Allison by returning to their lives.

Nick’s recovery and eventual return to Allison and Patty’s lives can even be a surprise that unravels as the second season progresses. Considering that Robin Lord Taylor is not yet credited for any of the second season episodes of the show on IMDb, a surprise does make sense. Especially since Nick’s revelation will act as a motivation for Allison to kill herself, she may not even stop him. If that’s not the case, Nick may eventually die, opening a gateway for Robin Lord Taylor to leave the show.

Robin plays in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ as Sebastian McClane. He is also a part of the cast of James Franco-directorial ‘The Long Home,’ ‘The Ballad of a Hustler,’ and ’10-13’ and his involvement in these projects must be the reason behind his limited screentime in the show. Even if it remains the same, we can expect the surprise return of Nick.

