Did Ty Die? Why Did Graham Wardle Leave Heartland?

‘Heartland‘ is a comedy-drama TV series that chronicles the lives of sisters Amy and Lou Fleming and their loved ones, as they all come together to manage their family ranch in Hudson, Alberta. It is based on Lauren Brooke’s eponymous books and developed by Murray Shostak for the small screen. The series also delves into the interpersonal dynamics of the family as well as the romantic relationships in the lives of the Fleming sisters.

Fans praise the show for its heartwarming narrative and characters and have always adored Amy and her husband Ty Borden’s love for each other. However, they were dejected when actor Graham Wardle, who plays him, exited the show in season 14. Do you wonder why he left and what happened to Ty? Let’s find out together. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Did Ty Die?

Ty Borden is introduced to the viewers in season 1 as Heartland ranch’s teenaged farmhand, who was taken in by Marion as part of his probation. He has a troubled past involving severe issues with his abusive stepfather Wade, who assaulted his mother Lily. After his probation gets over, the young adult decides to stay back on the ranch as he not just falls in love with the lifestyle but with Amy as well. In the beginning, Jack is rather harsh towards him but gradually Ty earns his respect by not just completing his high school education but also studying to become a vet under Scott’s guidance.

Ty and Amy have a rather eventful relationship full of ups and downs, but they finally get together when he proposes to her in season 6 episode 9. After another brief separation, the couple ties the knot in season 8 episode 10. Later, during Ty’s trip to Mongolia as part of a Veterinarians Without Borders mission, he contracts a dangerous illness due to a tick bite but thankfully recovers, after which Amy gives birth to their daughter Lyndy in season 10. The couple also becomes foster parents for Luke, a troubled foster kid, in season 13, and things seem to be going well for everyone.

However, trouble befalls the family in season 13 episode 10, when Ty and Amy get accidentally shot by a stray bullet fired by a nearby poacher. While Amy sustains minor injuries, her husband somehow manages to survive despite a deeper wound. Unfortunately, he does not heal properly, as in season 14 episode 1, he suddenly collapses while stabling a horse. To everyone’s dismay, Ty passes away due to deep vein thrombosis caused by his gunshot wound. His unexpected death throws Amy and the family into a dark phase, as she tries to raise their daughter on her own.

Why Did Graham Wardle Leave Heartland? Where is He Now?

Actor Graham Wardle gained immeasurable adulation from the fans for his performance as Ty Borden since ‘Heartland’ commenced airing in 2007. He was a principal cast member and essayed the much-loved character for a full thirteen seasons. Thus, it came as a shock to everyone when he announced his departure from the show in an email to the press in January 2021. “I felt in my heart it was time to move in a new direction,” it read.

Graham further explained his reasons for stepping away from the show in a special message to fans via its official YouTube Channel. He stated that he had reached a tipping point internally and wished to take a leap of faith to explore newer opportunities and move forward. “I have not taken this decision lightly…I have spent a few years now contemplating and trying to figure out how to honor myself and make this transition and honor the show, ” the actor added.

Moreover, Graham spoke about trusting his inner voice and said, “It’s been a long, process and the long and short of it is, I’m following my heart. I don’t know where it’s leading me but that’s what life’s about, trusting, having faith, and going forward.” Lastly, he expressed his gratitude for his character and thanked the audience for their love.

Actress Amber Marshall, who plays Amy in ‘Heartland,’ supported her castmate’s decision in a January 2021 interview and explained, “Graham, for the last several years, he’s been going in different directions, working on different projects, and he’d spoke with us openly quite a few times…I think it’s so important to listen to our gut and know what really drives us and to follow that. And yes, you’re going to hurt people along the way. But he did it in such a respectful way to all of us. And I think that that is the most important thing.”

Since departing the show, Graham has been busy hosting his faith-based podcast called ‘Time Has Come,’ wherein he speaks to various guests about their personal journeys as well as what all drives them to step out of their comfort zones. Furthermore, he discusses the impact on one’s future after such life-altering decisions and how to cultivate the courage to not hold back. Several of Graham’s former co-stars from Heartland like Amber, Cindy Busby, and Jessica Amlee have appeared on his podcast. Apart from this, he is yet to announce any on-screen projects yet and is connected to fans mainly via his Twitter account.

