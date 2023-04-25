Did Whitney Houston Fire Her Dad in Real Life?

Kasi Lemmons’s musical biopic ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ takes on the bold task of recounting the life and career of one of the most notable vocalists in the American entertainment industry, Whitney Housten. The movie follows Housten’s rise to fame from her earlier days in 1983, singing in a church choir up until the singer’s untimely death in 2012. Throughout the story, Housten’s personal relationships with her friends and family form a prominent center of discussion for the narrative. As such, the biopic features the publicly turbulent relationship between Houston and her father towards the end of the latter’s life. However, viewers might wonder if this personal and professional dynamic is a dramatization of what happened in reality. Let’s find out how much of Whitney and John Houston’s relationship was authentically portrayed in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.’

Did Whitney Fire John As Her Manager?

In 2002, the feud between Whitney Housten and her father was a significant topic of conversation among several media outlets and pop-culture enthusiasts. At the time, Whitney Houston was being sued by her father’s company, John Houston Enterprises, for millions of dollars, with allegations of failure to pay for services. A few years prior, in 2000, Whitney had gotten in trouble with the law after getting caught in a drug bust in Hawaii. The John Housten Enterprises claimed they had worked as managers for Whitney Housten during that tumultuous time and resolved the legal issues for the singer.

Moreover, they also claimed to have a hand in securing Housten her 100 million dollar contract with Arista Records. Though John Housten had founded the company himself, at the time of this legal feud, Kevin Skinner was the president of the company. “We weren’t her managers per se, at least not in name. But we were in effect. She had no management at that time, and we masterminded the whole situation.” Kevin Said regarding his company’s involvement with Whitney Housten. Inversely Whitney claimed to have never hired them in the first place.

In the film, the confrontation between Whitney and her father, John, is a lot more personal. Within the dramatized realm of the biopic, John had been misusing Whitney’s finances for his own purposes. After Whitney finds out about this, she confronts her father about it but walks out of their argument with no changes made to their professional agreement. It isn’t until John Houston is on his deathbed in the hospital that Whitney informs him of her decision to replace him as her manager with Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law. John threatens to sue Whitney, and the scene abruptly cuts to his funeral.

In real life, the dispute between them had been more public, with John appearing on the TV show ‘Celebrity Justice’ from his hospital bed and demanding Whitney pay him his due. “You get your act together, honey, and you pay me the money that you owe me,” he said. “If you do that, you haven’t got a lawsuit.” Additionally, unlike in the film, Houston first approached Pat Housten to work for her in 2000, during her Hawaiin drug bust case.

While making the movie, director Kasi Lemmons and screenwriter Anthony McCarten both had their own perceptions of the relationship between John and Whitney Housten. “He was the one who spoke to me about the brand. That was very chilling. That was his daughter that he was talking about!” Said Lemmons recollecting her personal experience with John. On the other hand, McCarten viewed John as “a villain with a very small v.”

Ultimately, Whitney Housten did have a complicated relationship with her father, as depicted in ‘Whitney Housten: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.’ In the end, their strained relationship did lead to a gash in their professional relationship together. Nevertheless, following her father’s death Whitney Houston went on to appear on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ where she told Winfrey she had resolved her issues with her father near the end of his life, and had absolutely forgiven him for how things played out between the two.

