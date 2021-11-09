‘Yellowstone‘ revolves around the Dutton family’s quest to keep hold of their ancestral Yellowstone Ranch while numerous outsiders plot against them. These conflicts often erupt into chaotic situations leading to some tense moments. Despite the entertaining nature of these high-voltage conflicts, fans have flocked towards a romantic subplot revolving around Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

The couple’s relationship is a fan-favorite storyline that the viewers have seen grow over the course of the show’s run. Naturally, viewers must be curious to learn whether Beth and Rip will take their relationship to the next stage and tie the knot. Here’s everything you need to know about the couple’s current status quo.

Do Beth and Rip get Married on Yellowstone?

Beth and Rip’s relationship pre-dates their first appearances on the show but wasn’t exactly a romantic one during their early years. We learn that they had hooked up in the past through sporadic flashbacks but hadn’t actually had a real date. Rip, being a ranch hand working for Beth’s father, John, also added complications to the initial stages of their attraction towards each other.

In the first season of ‘Yellowstone,’ Rip and Beth go on their “official” first date. After a rocky start, the duo builds a steady relationship over the course of the first three seasons. As time passes, it becomes evident that they have become more mature and are indeed the love of each other’s lives. Nonetheless, a major obstacle stands in the progression of their relationship.

A flashback reveals that their early hookups led to Beth’s pregnancy. Her attempt to get an abortion leads to Beth becoming infertile due to Jamie’s decision. Rip is entirely unaware of the fact that Beth cannot get pregnant, and Beth cautiously chooses to keep it a secret until the third season. In the fourth episode of season 3, Beth reveals the truth, and Rip tells her that doesn’t change his feelings for her. The two get engaged shortly after that. Things begin to look bright, and it seems like the Duttons will have to save a date soon, but things don’t pan out for the fan-favorite lovers.

While Rip and Beth have both hinted at their desire to get married, a major obstacle stands in their way. When Rip was a child, he murdered his abusive father, after which John took him in. However, to protect Rip, John erased all the public records of Rip’s existence. Therefore, Rip cannot have a traditional wedding. Still, Beth wishes to get married to Rip in a small private ceremony at the ranch and make things official. However, even before the couple can plan the ceremony, the Dutton family becomes the target of a coordinated attack on their lives in the third season finale.

As the fourth season begins, things are only just starting to get back to normal for the Duttons. Protecting their family and exacting revenge on the mysterious assailant seems to be the Duttons’ top agenda. Hence, the wedding plans will likely have to take a backseat for now. One thing is for sure, Rip and Beth are meant to be together. Actors Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who portray Beth and Rip, have expressed the same, and it will only be a matter of time before they tie the nuptials.

