Do Geralt and Yennefer Die in The Witcher Season 3? [Spoiler]

Set in a fantasy world created by Andrej Sapkowski, Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ transports the audience to the Continent where Geralt of Rivia hunts things and saves people. Destiny ties him with Princess Cirilla of Cintra even before she is born, which puts him in the midst of a war that tears apart the Continent. People get more treacherous, and things get bloodier with every battle, leaving Geralt and Ciri with no one but each other and Yennefer to trust and rely on.

In the third season, they discover that the enemies have been closer to them than they imagined. It creates a very dangerous environment for them, and episode after episode, we see them fight through it. This might make you wonder if Geralt and Yennefer survive the events of this season. Let’s find out. MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD

Do Geralt and Yennefer Die?

‘The Witcher’ is based on the book series of the same name by Andrej Sapkowski. Geralt and Yennefer are indispensable to the story, which stretches for five books. The show’s third season derives material from the second book in the series, which leaves three more books worth of material to be covered in the upcoming seasons.

The show’s creators intend to bring the entire storyline to the screen, which means we have a few more seasons left in store before the story ends. In the books, Yennefer and Geralt survive till the events of the final book, which means that their fate in the show is already fixed. They do not die in the third season and will remain a part of the show until the end.

While Yennefer and Geralt are protected by plot armor, the show is known to have diverged significantly from the source material, which means there might be times when the characters come face to face with death. While they won’t die just yet, it does open the possibility for quite a few things, especially considering that the show deals with certain aspects of space and time travel. The show could use it to justify some choices made outside of the show, like Henry Cavill passing on the role of Geralt to Liam Hemsworth.

In the third season, Yennefer and Geralt are focused on finding a safe space for Ciri while training her to hone her powers and prepare for the eventuality in which their enemies might catch up to her, and she cannot run away anymore. At the end of the fifth episode, with the coup of Thanedd unfolding in the early hours of the morning following the banquet, all the characters find themselves in the midst of a bloody battle.

Quite a few characters die in the coup, and Geralt sustains some grievous injuries. However, he is taken away from there in time and recovers in a safe space. This, however, is not the last time he will come this close to death. Throughout the story, Geralt faces all kinds of dangers, from the army of Nilfgaard to the Wild Hunt to powerful mages who have carefully laid down their plans even before Ciri was born. All this while, he fights each of them in his quest to protect Ciri.

It isn’t until he is sure that Ciri is safe and will not be bothered by any villain trying to take her power or using her to become powerful that he meets an injury that becomes deadly to him. This happens at the end of ‘Lady of the Lake,’ the final book in the series. In a fight that turns into a massacre, Geralt is stabbed in the chest, and his situation becomes so critical that it looks like he will not survive this time. Yennefer tries to help him, but her powers don’t serve her, and she breaks down from exhaustion.

With Gerald and Yennefer on the brink of dying, Ciri uses her magic to transport them to the Isle of Avallach, where she reveals they will live happily ever after. The only wrench in this otherwise happy ending is that the author has left the story open-ended, which means things could turn either way for Geralt and Yennefer. They might be alive and well, living their best life in peace, or dead for good.

Read More: Is Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher Season 3?