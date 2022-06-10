Do Juliette and Calliope End Up Together in First Kill?

Netflix’s ‘First Kill’ follows the teen romance of Juliette and Calliope and the daunting ancient hurdles that face their budding romance. The two girls come from opposing orders, with Juliette hailing from a family of powerful legacy vampires while Calliope’s family are proud monster hunters. In fact, Juliette and Calliope’s first kiss is immediately followed by a simultaneous attack where the former uses her fangs while the latter uses a stake.

Even when Juliette and Calliope warm up to each other, their respective ancient family legacies make it seemingly impossible for them to have a future together. Running away together doesn’t seem to work, for the powers of the legacy vampires and hunting guild are wide-ranging. So do Juliette and Calliope eventually end up together? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Juliette and Calliope End Up Together?

Juliette and Calliope’s unlikely romance forms the romantic core of the show and is also responsible for much of its gory violence. The vampires and guild hunters have lived in peace for many years by blending in and keeping to themselves. Now, a relationship between the youngest members of both factions threatens to cause unspeakable chaos as both sides are up in arms to avoid the relationship at any cost.

The unexpected connection between Juliette and Calliope likely occurs because the two are still uninitiated in their respective orders. Neither has cemented their position (as a mature vampire or a guild hunter) with a kill. In fact, Juliette kills and feeds on her first victim in front of Calliope and actually saves her from the man.

The fact that the two are in very similar situations despite their adversarial families draws them closer. However, they are repeatedly forbidden from seeing each other. Calliope is even forced to undergo a magical procedure called a “severing” to remove any traces Juliette might have left on her.

On multiple occasions, the two young women profess their love for one another and even attempt to run away together. However, they also acknowledge that their passion is dangerously powerful and possibly unsustainable. Their apprehensions quickly become apparent as both sides, the vampires and the hunters, begin to get restless. The separate murders of two classmates by the vampires also lead to the formation of a local vigilante group, making it all the more difficult for Calliope and Juliette to meet in secret.

The chaos finally catches up to the two in the season finale when Juliette bites Calliope’s brother Theo and turns him into a vampire (to save his life). Calliope can’t forgive Juliette for turning her brother, and the season closes with the two girls parting ways. As their paths diverge, it is apparent that Juliette and Calliope are still very much in love. However, it is clear to both of them that their relationship is impossible, given the circumstances. Though we can’t discount the two getting together in the future, season 1 ends with Juliette and Calliope going their separate ways.

An interesting link that might bring them together could be Calliope’s brother Theo, who has recently turned into a vampire. Juliette helps him quench his thirst once, and since Calliope still loves her brother, Theo could prove to be the bridge that helps the two girls reconcile.

