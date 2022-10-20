Do Sophie and Agatha End up Together in The School for Good and Evil?

Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is a story of friendship, adulting, love, and accepting one’s true self, wrapped in a neat package of fantasy. The plot revolves around two childhood friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who can’t be more different from each other. While Sophie aspires to rise above her current circumstances, Agatha is perfectly happy to live her entire life in the village of Gavaldon. Sophie’s dreams come true when she and Agatha are transported to the School for Good and Evil, but much to her horror, she finds herself being enrolled at the School for Evil, whereas Agatha, who doesn’t even want to be there, becomes a student at the School for Good. Believing all this to be a mistake, Sophie decides to prove herself as an Ever, while her actions keep proving how she fits perfectly among the Nevers.

While the relationship between Sophie and Agatha is largely platonic, there are subtle hints that it can be something more. If you are wondering whether they end up together in the film, here is what we know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Sophie and Agatha End up Together?

‘The School for Good and Evil’ is based on the 2013 book of the same name by author Soman Chainani. It is the first entry in a series of six books, also known together as The School for Good and Evil.’ In this world, the heroes or the people representing the good are known as the Evers, and the villains or those representing the evil are known as the Nevers.

The school has two deans but one School Master, at least since the presumed death of his brother, the evil Rafal. While Sophie wants to be in the School for Good, all Agatha wants is to return home, especially after she sees Rafal, who is supposed to be dead, expressing his interest in Sophie. The girls learn from the School Master that the only way they can show that Sophie belongs in the School for Good is by achieving something that evil can never have — true love, represented by a kiss.

Sophie believes that her true love is Tedros, the son of King Arthur and the best among the Evers. The problem is that Tedros and Agatha have grown close while attending the School for Good together. Despite this. Agatha agrees to help, displaying her empathy and how she is capable of sacrificing her own needs for others. It works at first, but a relationship between good and evil is unheard of, and it makes all teachers and other students uncomfortable. On the School Master’s suggestion, Tedros agrees to go through the Trial by Tale, believing his and Sophie’s feelings for each other are true. But he realizes the truth when Agatha helps them both during the trial.

Meanwhile, Rafal begins to manipulate Sophie, causing her to undergo drastic changes — both physical and behavioral. Sophie takes control of the school by tricking Tedros and other Evers into attacking her and her friends. She transforms back into her youthful self before going to confront the School Master, only to realize that he was Rafal all along.

Ultimately, it is the love between Sophie and Agatha that save them and the world. Sophie realizes that Rafal is the true evil and must be dealt with. She sacrifices herself to protect Agatha, who proceeds to kill Rafal with the Excalibur. As grieving Agatha kisses Sophie, true love manifests, and the latter is revived. Agatha also chooses to return to Gavaldon with Sophie, leaving the school and Tedros behind.

However, this is not where the story ends. In the last scene of the film, Tedros’ arrow pierces the vortex between the two worlds, carrying his urgent message for help. In the books, Agatha and Sophie return to the school, and later, the School Master is revived. The sixth and final book of the series, ‘One True King’ (2020), revolves around Tedros’ struggle against Rafal Japeth Sader-Mistral to become the King of Camelot. The book series ends with Tedros and Agatha becoming the King and Queen, and Sophie and Dot, the son of Captain Hook, beginning a relationship. The bond of friendship between Agatha and Sophie remains strong.

