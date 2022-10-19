Will Agatha and Tedros End Up Together in The School for Good and Evil?

Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’ is essentially a coming-of-age story against a fantasy background. The plot revolves around Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), childhood friends who enroll at the titular institution, where heroes and villains of the fairytales are created. It has been a dream of Sophie to become a princess, but she ends up at the School for Evil, while Agatha, who had no intention of coming here, reluctantly joins the School for Good. Once there, they meet Tedros (Jamie Flatters), the son of King Arthur. Soon, a hint of a romantic triangle develops between Agatha, Tedros, and Sophie. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Agatha and Tedros End up Together?

After arriving at the school, the girls immediately draw the interest of Tedros, who, being the son of the late King Arthur, carries significant power in this world. When Agatha and Sophie visit the tower of the School Master, the latter tells them the only way they can change what has already been written by Storian, the sentient quill that documents everything that happens at the land of fairytales is through true love, represented by a kiss. Although Agatha has grown close to Tedros by this point, she decides to give up on her happy ending in favor of her friend’s. She shares with Sophie the correct way to approach Tedros, especially because he carries with him his late father’s pain for his mother’s infidelity.

Meanwhile, Sophie begins to change as she becomes exposed to Rafal, the evil co-founder of the school. Sophie cuts her hair and grabs destiny by the hand, soon becoming Tedros’ girlfriend, stunning the entire school. In its history, no Ever has dated a Never before. So, when the School Master suggests they should do a Trial by Tale to see whether their feelings for each other are true, Tedros gladly accepts, but Sophie, who knows that all this was manufactured, is much more reluctant.

During the trial, Agatha goes along with Sophie and helps her. When Tedros faces a reaper, Sophie doesn’t help him, making Tedros realize the truth. He probably would have died if it weren’t for Agatha. Although the relationship ends abruptly, it helps Sophie quickly establish herself in a position of power among her peers at school.

Agatha enjoys an outside view of the situation between the Evers and the Nevers. This gives her a unique perspective which helps her realize that Rafal is not just fairytale evil, but he is truly evil. But by then, Sophie is in the clutches of Rafal. She transforms into a grotesque creature and then tricks the Evers into attacking her and other Nevers. As the Evers must always defend, the roles are suddenly reversed. Tedros and all other Evers suddenly become Nevers, and Sophie and her friends become Evers. Sophie goes to confront the School Master but discovers that he is actually Rafal. All those years ago, it was Rafal who survived the conflict between the brothers.

Ultimately, Sophie comes to her senses and sees Rafal for what he truly is. She sacrifices her life to protect Agatha, who seemingly kills Rafal with Tedros’ sword, the Excalibur. Although Agatha kisses Tedros at the end of the film, she has discovered that her true love is her best friend and decides to return to her home village with Sophie.

However, this is far from being the end of the story of Tedros and Agatha. The film ends on a cliffhanger, with Tedros’ sending an arrow that breaks through the vortex between the two worlds. The film is based on the first entry of the namesake book series by author Soman Chainani. There are six books in the series, and the final book, ‘One True King’ (2020), ends with Tedros and Agatha becoming the King and Queen of Camelot. So, if Netflix films continue to follow the plot outline created by Chainani, Tedros and Agatha will end up together on screen as well.

