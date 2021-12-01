Do Will and Judy Die at the End of Lost in Space Season 3?

‘Lost in Space’ follows the adventures of the Robinson family in space. Through galactic obstacles and murderous foes, the intrepid family sticks together and perseveres. However, season 3 presents them with some of the most dangerous situations yet, and the young Robinson children find themselves in peril multiple times. Will attempts to confront the lethal SAR single-handedly, and Judy, as the de facto leader of the second group (of 97 children), is constantly on the frontlines. So do they both survive till the end of ‘Lost in Space’ season 3? Let’s find out. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Will and Judy Die at the End of Lost in Space?

Will is stabbed twice through the heart by SAR in the closing episodes of season 3. After initially attempting to confront the Alien Robot and come to an understanding, the young Robinson realizes his mistake all too late and is brutally stabbed. However, Will’s family narrowly saves him by cryogenically freezing him until they arrive back at Alpha Centauri. Since he is impaled through the heart, the boy is given a mechanical organ as a replacement and remains visibly weak until Robot adds a piece of himself to Will’s mechanical heart.

When Will is brought to the Danger system by Robot, the boy is in critical condition. Having strained himself too much too soon, his recently inserted mechanical heart begins to get rejected by his body. As Will becomes weaker, he is asked whether he can help Robot convince others from his species to help humanity. The effort drains him further, and his robotic companion eventually takes the young boy to a ceremonial spot on the alien planet. Here, too, it briefly seems like Will might die, but Robot instead forms a protective covering around him and disappears, leaving Will with a piece of Alien Robot technology in his mechanical heart.

The next time the youngest Robinson is stabbed by SAR, he remains seemingly unaffected by the wound. Thus, with Robot’s additions, it seems like Will’s new heart makes him much stronger and possibly allows him to heal extremely fast, much like the Alien Robots. A far cry from being dead, Will is last seen completely recovered, exploring new worlds within the galaxy with Robot.

Judy’s journey in the closing moments of season 3, though very different, is equally dramatic. The oldest Robinson sibling takes bigger and bigger risks in her role as Captain of the ship with the 97 children. Eventually, it is revealed that Judy continually pushes herself because she feels intimidated by her mother, Maureen’s, stellar accomplishments. To boot, Judy is equally inspired by her biological father, legendary astronaut Grant Kelly. Thus, much like Will, Judy also has a penchant for recklessly taking on dangerous missions.

During the Alien Robots’ invasion of Alpha Centauri, the young girl is found once again on the frontlines, rescuing survivors. In addition to her leadership capabilities, her medical background also often sends Judy to the middle of the action. Thus, she remains at the center of some of the show’s most decisive battles.

Judy’s dangerous, action-packed escapades are a surprising contrast to the job we see the young Robinson girl doing at the end. Having realized that she has nothing to prove to her iconic birth parents, Judy settles into a job as a medical practitioner. Thus, we last see Judy reunited with her father and in a much safer environment than she has inhabited for a long time.

