Where Was Lost in Space Season 3 Filmed?

Inspired by the 1965 series of the same name, ‘Lost in Space’ follows the Robinson family as they struggle to survive after being stranded in an unknown part of space. The central family of the epic sci-fi adventure drama hops from planet to distant planet, crossing paths with benign and malicious characters along the way.

Season 3, the show’s final chapter, continues to be set amidst breathtaking backdrops, which alternate between high space technology and gigantic cosmic structures. The show’s visuals have received widespread acclaim and continue to enamor audiences in its final season. So, just where is ‘Lost in Space’ season 3 filmed? We’ve got the story!

Lost in Space Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Lost in Space’ season 3 is filmed almost entirely in Canada, where previous seasons have also shot (season 2 used multiple locations in Iceland as well). After facing some delays due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, principal photography for season 3 reportedly kicked off by September 9, 2020, and wrapped up by January 14, 2021.

In May 2021, series showrunner/executive producer and co-writer Zack Estrin revealed that mixing for season 3 episode 1 was underway. The eye-popping visual effects come at a price, though, and the show has a lengthy post-production process. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations used for filming.

Burnaby, British Columbia

Season 3 was seemingly filmed majorly in Burnaby, British Columbia, which is known for its studio facilities, most notably The Bridge Studios, situated at 2400 Boundary Road. Compared to seasons 1 and 2, which depict forest-covered, coastal, and ice-covered planets, season 3 depicts significantly more time spent in space.

Thus, studio filming for season 3 was seemingly even more extensive than in the previous chapters. A studio at 310 Boundary Road was also used for lensing multiple scenes.

The Robinsons are back and Lost in Space Season 3 is officially back in production! pic.twitter.com/GTiq722as7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2020

The Bridge Studios has a long history of hosting big-budget shows with impressive visuals and have previously seen the productions of iconic sci-fi and fantasy titles like ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,’ and many others.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The production team also seemingly returned to Vancouver to film a few outdoor scenes. The spectacular natural landscapes around Vancouver have previously appeared on the show, and multiple scenes for season 3 were also likely shot on location around the outskirts of the city.

Vancouver is widely known for its production-friendly facilities and locations. The wide variety of urban and natural landscapes which can be found in and around the city make it possible for film crews to shoot amidst different backdrops without having to shift base to different locations.

Combined with the cutting-edge studio facilities it offers, it comes as no surprise that Vancouver has hosted the production of iconic sci-fi series like ‘The Dead Zone,’ ‘The 4400,’ ‘Andromeda,’ and ‘Stargate Atlantis.’

