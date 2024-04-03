8 Documentaries Like Quiet on Set You Must See

Directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, ‘Quiet on Set’ peels back the curtain on the underbelly of children’s television in the late 1990s and early 2000s through its five-part documentary series. Unveiling the toxic culture lurking behind iconic shows, the series chronicles the rise of television producer Dan Schneider, known for fostering a hostile work environment. From underpaid writers to rampant misogyny in the writers’ room, the narrative dives deep into the allegations against Schneider. Through interviews with former cast and crew members, including Drake Bell and Alexa Nikolas, disturbing revelations of sexual abuse by individuals like Brian Peck and Jason Michael Handy come to light, shedding a troubling spotlight on the industry’s dark side. For those seeking documentaries that uncover the shadows lurking within various industries, explore these documentaries similar to ‘Quiet on Set,’ each offering a revealing glimpse into the darker side of the world.

8. Athlete A (2020)

‘Athlete A’ is a documentary directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, delving into the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal involving team doctor Larry Nassar. The film sheds light on the systemic failures within the organization and the courageous survivors who came forward to seek justice. Similarly, ‘Quiet on Set’ exposes the toxic culture behind children’s television, revealing instances of abuse and misconduct. Both documentaries tackle the daunting task of exposing abuse within institutions, highlighting the importance of speaking out against injustice and holding perpetrators accountable, regardless of their positions of power.

7. The Keepers (2017)

‘The Keepers’ is a documentary series directed by Ryan White, diving into the enigmatic murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik and its entanglement with alleged sexual abuse within a Catholic high school in Baltimore. The series peels back layers of institutional secrecy, shedding light on the courageous efforts of those determined to uncover the truth. Similarly, ‘Quiet on Set’ exposes the underbelly of children’s television, unveiling a culture tainted by toxicity and exploitation. Both documentaries serve as poignant reminders of the imperative to confront systemic abuse and amplify the voices of survivors, fostering a collective call for accountability and justice.

6. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (2020)

‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,’ directed by Lisa Bryant, is a harrowing documentary series that looks into the heinous crimes of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Through interviews with survivors, law enforcement officials, and investigative journalists, the series exposes Epstein’s extensive sex trafficking network and the complicity of powerful figures in enabling his predatory behavior. Both ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ and ‘Quiet on Set’ delve into disturbing narratives of abuse and exploitation, uncovering the dark realities behind seemingly reputable institutions. While ‘Filthy Rich’ exposes Epstein’s manipulation of power and influence to prey on vulnerable victims, ‘Quiet on Set’ reveals the toxic culture within the children’s television industry.

5. The Hunting Ground (2015)

‘The Hunting Ground,’ directed by Kirby Dick, is a documentary that investigates sexual assault on college campuses in the United States. It exposes the prevalence of these crimes and the systemic failures of universities to address them adequately. Similarly to ‘Quiet on Set,’ ‘The Hunting Ground’ reveals the institutional negligence and cover-ups that perpetuate a culture of sexual violence. Both documentaries confront uncomfortable truths about abuse and exploitation, urging viewers to confront systemic failures and advocate for justice and reform in their respective industries.

4. Leaving Neverland (2019)

‘Leaving Neverland,’ directed by Dan Reed, presents a harrowing narrative that examines the allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson. Through the accounts of two men who claim to have been victims during their childhood, the documentary confronts the disturbing reality of abuse within the entertainment industry. Reed’s film mirrors the theme of exposing toxicity prevalent in ‘Quiet on Set,’ which uncovers the harmful culture behind children’s television. Both documentaries challenge viewers to grapple with uncomfortable truths and advocate for survivors, emphasizing the importance of accountability and justice.

3. The Pedophile Next Door (2014)

In the wake of rampant child sex abuse scandals, Britain grapples with a pervasive sense of unease as predators lurk in unexpected places, putting children in constant peril. Directed by Rudolph Herzog and Steve Humphries, ‘The Paedophile Next Door’ dives into the unsettling reality of society’s hidden dangers, echoing the toxic culture exposed in ‘Quiet on Set’. As both documentaries confront uncomfortable truths about exploitation and betrayal, they shed light on the urgent need for awareness and action in safeguarding the vulnerable from pervasive threats.

2. Surviving R. Kelly (2019-2023)

Amidst a landscape of disturbing revelations and allegations, ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ exposes the harrowing tales of abuse and manipulation endured by women within the music industry. This documentary sheds light on the pervasive influence and unchecked power wielded by a renowned figure. Similar to the dark underbelly unveiled in ‘Quiet on Set’, it confronts societal complicity and systemic failures in protecting the vulnerable. As both narratives unravel the layers of exploitation and trauma, they underscore the urgent need for accountability and systemic change to prevent further victimization.

1. An Open Secret (2014)

‘An Open Secret’ taps into the disturbing world of child exploitation within the entertainment industry, echoing the unsettling revelations of ‘Quiet on Set’. Directed by Amy J. Berg, this documentary exposes the predatory practices and systemic failures that have allowed abuse to thrive unchecked. Through poignant interviews and gripping storytelling, it shines a light on the courage of survivors and the pervasive culture of silence that has perpetuated harm. As a must-watch for fans of ‘Quiet on Set’, ‘An Open Secret’ offers a sobering reminder of the urgent need for accountability and systemic change to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation and abuse.

Read More: Best Disturbing Movies on Netflix