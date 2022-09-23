Does A Jazzman’s Blues’ Joshua Boone Sing in Real Life?

Directed by Tyler Perry, Netflix’s romantic film ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ revolves around Horace John Boyd AKA Bayou, who falls in love with Leanne Harper. When Leanne’s mother Ethel comes to know about their relationship, she tries her best to separate them, which eventually forces Bayou to leave for Chicago. He gets hired by the famed Capitol Royale as an appealing singer. Bayou gradually becomes the voice of Chicago and even releases a record that honor his girlfriend Leanne. Joshua Boone, who appears in ‘Premature’ and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ portrays the jazz singer. Since Boone’s character is a successful singer, the viewers must be intrigued to know whether the actor is a singer as well. Let us provide the answer!

Does Joshua Boone Sing in Real Life?

Yes, Joshua Boone does sing in real life. As a student, Joshua Boone joined Virginia Commonwealth University, located in Richmond, Virginia, while aspiring to be an actor in the future. While studying at VCU, he auditioned for a musical titled ‘Smokey Joe’s Cafe’ and became one of the lead cast members. Patti D’Beck, a former director and choreographer at the VCU Department of Theatre, wanted to know whether Boone had the talent to perform well in the play. Patti was convinced about the same after seeing Boone sing in his church choir.

Boone’s life, as an actor and singer, changed in 2014 when he made his Broadway debut with ‘Holler if Ya Hear Me,’ a musical based on the music and lyrics of famed rapper Tupac Shakur. In 2020, he released a single titled “A Little Story.” Then came Tyler Perry with ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ to Boone’s life and career. In an interview given in September 2022, Boone talked about how he has been waiting for a project that will align with his abilities. In light of the same, Bayou turned out to be a perfect character for Boone. The actor’s talent for singing became the foundation of the character’s songs.

Boone’s experience as a Broadway actor also might have helped him to transform himself into Bayou, who graces the stage of Capitol Royale, impressing the spectators. For the film, Boone sang or co-sang eight songs, which are “Paper Airplanes – Bayou Boyd,” “I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good),” “Make Me A Pallet (On Your Floor),” “It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” “Rocks in my Bed,” “Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby,” “If You See My Rooster,” and “Let The Good Times Roll.”

Boone sang six of the eight songs with his co-performers, specifically Amirah Vann, who plays Bayou’s mother Hattie Mae, and Austin Scott, who plays Bayou’s brother Willie Earl. The presence and guidance of an experienced singer like Vann must have also helped Boone. Since songs play a significant part in the narrative of the film, Tyler seemingly had to cast performers who can sing. Using the actual voices of Boone, Vann, and Scott not only enhances the performances of the cast members but also shortens the distance between them and their characters, including the same between Boone and Bayou.

