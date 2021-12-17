Does Cameron Die in Swan Song? [Spoiler]

Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) is the protagonist of ‘Swan Song.’ He is a graphic designer or illustrator living in a time when humanity has become more insulated than ever before. Their use of futuristic air pods, contact lenses, and watches has created a society where everyone is content in their bubbles. The first meeting between Cameron and his eventual wife Poppy (Naomie Harris) evolves into something promising when Cameron erroneously thinks she has taken the initiative and made the first move. They eventually get married and have a child together — a boy they name Cory. However, the family experiences a great tragedy when Poppy’s twin brother Andre dies in a motorcycle accident. And just when it seems that they have recovered from it, Cameron is diagnosed with a terminal disease. If you are wondering whether he survives in ‘Swan Song,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Cameron Die in Swan Song?

As ‘Swan Song’ comes to an end, Cameron is alive, but he doesn’t have long left to live given his diagnosis. The film isn’t particularly explicit about what Cameron has, but there are hints throughout the film that point toward a malignant brain tumor. Desperate to spare his family the pain and sorrow of watching him die, Cameron decides to hide the truth about himself from his pregnant wife. Instead, he visits a state-of-the-art facility and asks the person in charge there, Dr. Scott (Glenn Close), to create a clone of him and endow him with his (Cameron’s) memories. That’s how Jack is made.

The first time Cameron sees Jack, he is deeply unsettled by the experience. He even announces that he wants to quit the program and leaves. But, once he is back home, he once more recalls why he chose cloning in the first place and heads back into the facility. While he is there, Cameron meets Kate (Awkwafina), a woman who has gone through the process before him. Like him, she, too, is a patient of a terminal disease. Because of the unconventional circumstances they share, they quickly become close, each helping the other navigate through the stages of grief until Kate passes away.

Eventually, Cameron returns to his family one last time to say his goodbyes to his wife and his son but ends up collapsing and having a seizure right outside the house. When he regains consciousness, he discovers that he is back at the facility and Jack has already been sent to live with his family. He spends the next few days shifting between fear, anger, and frustration before running away from the facility. However, when he goes back home, he discovers that his family is thriving with Jack among them. He then finally says his goodbyes to his wife and child before going back to the facility once more.

Before Jack’s memory of the facility and the fact that he is a clone is wiped clean so that he can lead a normal life as Cameron, he sends a video clip for the original. In it, Poppy tells “Cameron” that she loves him. This is the last time the real Cameron will ever see her, but he now knows that she and their children will be alright. Cameron presumably meets the facility’s next client off-screen and will probably have the same type of relationship that he shared with Kate. His condition will deteriorate as more time passes, and any of these episodes of blackouts and seizures that he keeps having can be the last one.

Read More: What Is the Meaning of the Swan Song Title?