Does Carlos Die in 9-1-1: Lone Star? Theories

The fourth season of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ begins with Carlos Reyes reconnecting with his best friend Iris Blake. He lets her know about his and TK’s engagement and the impending wedding. While the couple waits for her to annul her marriage with Carlos, she gets abducted, leading Carlos to find her. In the third episode of the season, Carlos finds Iris but continues his investigation to unravel the mystery behind her disappearance, which leads him to Iris’ abductor. Carlos’ life gets severely threatened in the fourth episode of the season, making the viewers concerned about his fate. Well, let us share our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Carlos Die in 9-1-1: Lone Star?

In the third episode, Carlos finds a tunnel that starts from the house Iris was found. He crawls through the tunnel and resurfaces at a house, only to get hit and lose consciousness. When he wakes up, he encounters Darryl, Iris’ abductor, and his mother. While Darryl plans to kill the police officer, Carlos tries to convince the supposed serial killer’s mom that he shouldn’t die. Meanwhile, TK arrives at the house to enquire about his partner without realizing that Carlos is locked up in the same. When TK reveals to Darryl’s mom that Carlos is his fiancé, she finds it hard to torture the police officer anymore.

Darryl’s mom unties Carlos for him to escape but the criminal arrives at the house to stop him. Carlos tries to hurt Darryl to escape, which leads the latter’s mom to inject the police officer with a high dose of morphine. Fortunately, TK and Gabriel Reyes solve the case and arrive at the place to save Carlos. TK administers Narcan to his partner’s body and saves him from death. Carlos gets transported to a hospital so that he can completely recover from the incident. Thus, Carlos succeeds in staying away from death, at least for now.

As a police officer, Carlos will always be under the shadow of death. Throughout his career, he has been a part of several dangerous cases. Since he has been proving that he is a commendable cop with appreciable intuitions and skills, we can expect him to be involved in more high-profile cases, which will further threaten his life. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Carlos will die anytime soon. If the beloved character’s death was a part of the plans, the writers may have taken advantage of his life-threatening encounter with Darryl to kill him off. Since the same doesn’t happen, we can be hopeful that Carlos will not die anytime soon.

Killing off characters has to be one of the narrative developments that can be easily conceived in a procedural series. Over the years, several shows have killed off characters to set the stage for performers’ exit from the same. However, Rafael L. Silva, who plays Carlos, hasn’t expressed any wish to leave the series. Therefore, we may not need to worry about Carlos dying in the series for now. Still, he may put his life on the line to protect Austin, especially when a nazi group has been plotting a bomb blast in the city. We may see Carlos being involved in the case.

In the upcoming episodes, we may see Carlos and TK awaiting their wedding day. Since the marital union of “Tarlos” is much awaited by the admirers of the series, it is extremely unlikely that the writers would “sacrifice” one of the driving forces of the show’s narrative by killing off Carlos and putting a tragic end to the “Tarlos” storyline.

