Does Franklin Get His Money Back in Snowfall? Theories

FX’s crime drama series ‘Snowfall’ revolves around Franklin Saint, a local drug dealer who emerges as the kingpin of the drug scene of Los Angeles in the 1980s. Franklin’s growth as the drug lord gets accelerated after he joins hands with Theodore “Teddy” McDonald, a former CIA operative who trades drugs in return for money to fund the war against Communism. In the fifth season finale, Teddy turns against Franklin and steals the latter’s $73 million. The sixth season of the show progresses through the kingpin’s efforts to retrieve the same. Will he succeed in getting his money back? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Franklin Get His Money Back?

In the fifth season finale, Teddy steals Franklin’s $73 million, stored in accounts in Panama, with the help of his accountant William Cox. Ever since the money is stolen, Franklin tries several ways to retrieve the same, only to not garner favorable leads upon moving forward in any of the ways. Although his partner Veronique Turner’s mother Cassandra Turner offers her help to get the money back from Teddy, in return for a part of the same, she leaves Franklin’s gang upon witnessing him killing the former CIA operative’s father to threaten him. Cassandra realizes that she doesn’t need to risk her own life in the war Franklin is fighting and decides against returning to Los Angeles.

Another way Franklin pursues to get his money back is by striking a deal with Teddy’s “general” Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata. The kingpin offers Gustavo $10 million in return for his help. Although the former wrestler accepts the offer, the chances of him succeeding in his mission are low, especially after losing Teddy’s trust. The former CIA agent doesn’t trust Gustavo anymore, which leads the former to move his drugs and money without notifying the latter. Although Gustavo regains some trust by opening up about Rubén, Teddy isn’t a fool to involve someone he partially trusts in the affairs concerning the same $73 million.

In addition, Teddy must be in a hurry to win the trust of the CIA by paying them the money he stole from Franklin. “Teddy still wants back inside the walls,” co-creator Dave Andron told TVLine. “He does want a seat at the table where the long arc of history is decided, and that money was the thing that was going to get him back at that table. This season, it’s: ‘Can he use that money? Can he get back inside the walls? Can he satisfy his ambition?’” he added. In the sixth episode of the sixth season, Teddy even earns the blessings of his partner Parissa to not run away from the United States and follow his aspirations.

Considering these factors, the chances of Franklin getting his money back are extremely low. If Gustavo fails to help him, Franklin may consider seeking the help of Louanne “Louie” Saint, his aunt who conquered his empire to become the queen of the City of Angels’ drug scene. In the sixth episode of season 6, Franklin saves her from Kane Hamilton by letting his uncle Jerome Saint know about Louie’s abduction. The young kingpin must be believing that Louie owes him a favor for helping her and he may want her help to retrieve his money from Teddy, her new ally.

Even if Franklin convinces Louie to help him and the latter succeeds in stealing $73 million from Teddy, she may not give the same to the kingpin. Louie has always been driven by her ambitions and she may even consider killing Franklin and Teddy for gaining the same money to make sure that her throne in the city’s drug scene is unchallenged. Since Jerome is dead, Louie may not even hesitate to pull the trigger on her nephew-in-law. Such a development may pave the way for the “tragedy” co-creator Dave Andron and his creative team had conceived for Franklin.

“I think this last season, the story has to ultimately be a tragedy, and this last season is going to feel, I think, a little heavier,” Andron told The Hollywood Reporter. If Franklin’s saga is going to end as a tragedy, the kingpin getting his $73 million back may not be the conclusion to his arc. Even if it is, he may not be able to use it, which is as good as not getting the same back.

