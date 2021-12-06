In ‘Yellowstone‘ season 4, John is on the hunt for revenge against those who attacked his family. Although the Duttons have many enemies, the conflict is more personal this time around. Therefore, the stakes are higher than ever, and no one is safe from the carnage that comes with a hunger for vengeance. Some viewers believe that Jamie Dutton will find himself embroiled in the conflict, leading to his death. If you are worried about Jamie’s fate in ‘Yellowstone’ season 4, here’s everything you need to know!

What Happens to Jamie Dutton in Yellowstone?

Jamie Dutton is the adopted son of John and Evelyn Dutton. However, the truth about his true parentage remains hidden until the show’s third season. Jamie discovers that he is adopted and confronts John. John reveals that his father went to prison for his mother’s murder, and the Duttons decided to take Jamie in while he was still a baby.

Jamie later tracks down his biological father, Garrett Randall, and slowly begins to bond with him. In the meantime, John’s actions draw a wedge between him and Jamie. In the third season finale, most of the Dutton family members are attacked by a group of masked assailants leading viewers to believe that Jamie’s life is also in danger.

Does Jamie Dutton Die in Yellowstone?

In the fourth season premiere of ‘Yellowstone,’ it is revealed that the militia did not attack Jamie. Therefore, Jamie is alive, and his life was never under any real threat. However, the fact that he is safe from the attacks is precisely why some viewers believe Jamie will bite the dust by the season’s end. By the fifth episode, Jamie learns that Garrett is the mastermind of the attacks on the Duttons.

Initially, Jamie is shaken by the revelation and confronts Garrett. However, Garrett is able to manipulate Jamie’s feelings and convinces his son that Duttons aren’t his real family. It appears that Jamie believes Garrett acted out of love for him. Hence, he is siding with Garrett.

If John finds out about Garrett’s hand in the attacks, his thirst for vengeance is likely to put him on a collision course with Garrett and Jamie. In the season premiere, Beth suspects that Jamie ordered the hit on her family and threatens to kill him if her suspicion is proved to be true. Hence, although Jamie didn’t order the attacks, his attempts to protect Garrett could end up sealing his fate.

Some viewers also believe that Rip will be the one to finish off Jamie. Rip is currently unaware of Jamie’s role in Beth’s abortion years ago. That, coupled with Jamie’s perceived nefarious actions towards the Duttons, could drive Rip towards taking Jamie’s life. As of now, there is no indication that will indeed be the case. Actor Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie, is a series regular and expected to appear throughout the fourth season. Therefore, only time will tell if Jamie perishes or lives to fight another day.

