Does Judd Leave Station 126? Is Jim Parrack Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The fourth season of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ depicts an eventful chapter of Judson “Judd” Ryder’s life. Judd becomes the captain of Station 126 when Owen Strand is away from the fire station. He also learns that he is becoming a grandfather as his son Wyatt and his partner let him know that they are expecting a baby. When Wyatt reveals his wish to be a firefighter, to follow in the footsteps of his father, Judd starts to train him. Judd’s life turns around when Wyatt gets into an accident, which eventually makes the former prioritize his son over his career. Does that mean we have seen the last of Judd in Station 126? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Judd Leave Station 126?

After getting into an accident, Wyatt starts his recovery at a hospital in the seventeenth episode of the fourth season. After certain tests, his doctor concludes that Wyatt cannot move his legs. As he gets paralyzed, Marlene and Judd initially consider admitting him to a care center where professionals will look after him while he makes progress with physical and occupational therapy. Judd, however, then changes his mind. He decides to take early retirement, receive enough money from AFD, and look after his son himself. After not even knowing that he has a son for years, Judd doesn’t want to leave Wyatt behind in the hands of some strangers.

“I definitely think [Judd] has thought it through because there’s that bit where I tell [Owen], ‘Hey man, I’ve thought this through enough to the point where I understand I’m losing pension. This isn’t a break. This is me retiring, losing all status, losing seniority, so that I can get the quick payout money to try to make things better for Wyatt,’” Jim Parrack, who plays Judd, explained to TV Guide about his character’s decision to retire. “So, are there held hopes that someday Judd will be a firefighter again? For sure. But Judd makes peace with the fact that that’s done for now. He literally gives up his career in exchange for, I think, 40% of what he’s owed, because his kid needs it now,” he added.

Since Judd is retired, we may not see him back at Station 126 in the upcoming fifth-season premiere. Does that mean we have seen the last of Parrack in the procedural drama? Let’s find out.

Is Jim Parrack Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?

As of yet, neither FOX nor Jim Parrack has announced the departure of the actor from ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ indicating that Parrack most likely isn’t leaving the series. Judd retiring as a firefighter and leaving Station 126, the general setting of the series, are developments seemingly conceived to honor the arc of the character rather than an indication of the actor’s exit. Even if we won’t see Judd as a part of the Station 126 family, we can expect the series to follow his personal life in detail as it does in the final two episodes of the fourth season.

In addition, Parrack is positive about being a part of the fifth season. He even wants his character Judd to be a “better version” of himself in the upcoming round. “The thing that I think would be great is if Judd started to care for himself the way he does for these other people. There needs to be a better version of [Judd] available because of this crisis that’s come around, and I think clearly Judd’s instinct is to rush to everybody and take care of them all, and the wise thing to do would see him realize and demonstrate to his kid and the rest of his family that, ‘Hey, I have to take care of myself too,’ Parrack said in the same TV Guide interview about what he would like to explore with Judd in the fifth season.

Parrack also wants “Paul, Mateo, Judd, and Owen to go down to Mexico for a boys’ night” in the future, as per the TV Guide interview. Considering these factors, we believe that Parrack will return to the procedural drama’s fifth season.

Read More: Does Grace Die? Is Sierra McClain Leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star?