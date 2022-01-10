Levi is a fan-favorite character in ‘Attack on Titan’ and for good reason. The suave, tough, and charismatically stoic Survey Corps Captain is tactful and skilled, which is why he is often referred to as humanity’s strongest soldier. It goes without saying then that he has played an important role in the previous seasons of the anime, but his fate has really hung in the balance in the last few episodes.

Zeke and Levi have a long-standing rivalry, something that has driven countless battles in various episodes. Previously, Levi was transporting the Titan so that someone on Paradis Island could devour him, adding another feather in the Eldians’ hat. However, Zeke ends up detonating the thunder spear instead, and this does not give Levi enough time to react. Therefore, the one question that has been on everyone’s mind since then is if the Ackerman clan member is still alive or if — like many others before him such as Erwin — he has perished. Well, here’s what all the clues point to. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Levi Die in Attack on Titan?

No, it does not seem as though Levi will die in ‘Attack on Titan.’ Our biggest clue comes from the opening sequence of the episode titled ‘Judgement.’ The thunder spears have undoubtedly injured Levi to a grave extent; his body is visibly battered and there seems to be no movement on his end even though his eyes are open. Hange announces to the group that the spear “blew up his face” and the blast killed him instantly by “shredding his insides.”

Given the terrible condition that Levi is in, it seems imminent that the Captain is on the brink of death. However, when Floch wants to check Levi’s pulse, Hange masterfully deflects that request. Furthermore, at the onset of the attack, she takes that opportunity and leaps with her comrade into the river. This begs the question — if Levi really were dead, why would Hange go through all this trouble?

Clearly, the anime gives us a clear indication that Levi is alive, even if it means he is barely hanging on by a thread. Plus, this estimation is further confirmed by the manga. In the source material, Levi is badly affected by the thunder spear — his face is scarred and two of his fingers on his right hand have also been blown apart. The quintessential soldier in him is only awoken from his coma when Eren sends a message to all Eldians about wanting to destroy the outside world.

Therefore, it is clear that this is not the end of the road for arguably one of the most beloved characters in all of ‘Attack on Titan.’ However, it would surprise you to learn that originally, Hajime Isayama, the creator of the manga, wanted to kill Levi. But Shintaro Kawakubo, Isayama’s editor, did not feel the same way about the character’s fate.

Kawakubo elaborated, “If a character’s death is meaningful, then so be it. We try to figure out whether the death is meaningful from the story’s perspective. In Levi’s face, Isayama reconsidered his decision.” Evidently, all signs point to the fact that Levi is alive, although that does not discount the severe trauma he has endured in his time on the battlefield.

