Does Lou Marry Mitch in Heartland? Do Peter and Lou Get Back Together?

Heartland is a comedy-drama TV series based on Lauren Brooke’s eponymous book series. It is developed for television by Murray Shostak and revolves around sisters Amy and Lou Fleming, who manage their family ranch with their father Tim, and grandfather Jack Bartlett. Amy is gifted with the ability to communicate with and heal injured horses, and her sibling manages the financial aspects of the ranch. Over the years, both sisters also experience love, heartbreak, and motherhood through various new characters.

While Amy settles down with Ty, Lou’s marriage with Peter falls apart and she moves on with Mitch. However, she and her former husband still have unresolved feelings for each other, which results in her feeling torn between them. Fans of the show are therefore quite inquisitive to find out whom Lou finally chooses. Let’s find out for ourselves, shall we? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Lou Marry Mitch?

Mitch Cutty meets Lou via online dating while she is undergoing her divorce process with Peter in season 9. When they go on their first date, Mitch behaves too frankly and tries kissing Lou, causing her to feel annoyed and reject him. Later, Jack hires him as a stable hand and he begins living on Dude Ranch in his trailer. Despite the rocky start, Lou gradually warms up to Mitch, and the couple starts dating in season 10 just after she signs her divorce papers. Unfortunately, Mitch misunderstands that she is getting back together with Peter in the season finale and he leaves Heartland unannounced.

In season 12, Mitch begins dating Maya and gets engaged to her but has second thoughts about his impending marriage due to his still existent feelings for Lou. The former lovers reconcile in the season finale after he calls off his wedding, and proceed to buy a ranch together in season 13 episode 6. Eventually, they get engaged and are seen planning their wedding in season 14, with Lou also juggling her duties as mayor on the side.

Sadly, Mitch and Lou’s relationship begins drifting apart due to conflicting time schedules. Moreover, Lou begins spending more time around Peter and a few emotional moments with him make her realize that she is still not over him. Things further get strained when he tells her that he shall not be attending her and Mitch’s wedding as he can’t bear to see her marry someone else. Afterward, Mitch too, realizes that his and Lou’s priorities differ as he wants to start a family in the future but she wishes to rather focus on her career.

Mitch has grown up with only his cousin Zach and losing him comes as a big blow to him, and hence, he wishes to have children of his own. Since Lou does not want to start another family, the couple has a grim discussion in the season 14 finale and decides to take a break for good. As season 15 kicks off, Mitch sells his herd and property and moves away, and Lou realizes that finally, things are over between them.

Do Peter and Lou Get Back Together?

Lou and Peter have a long-distance marriage that ends as they divorce in season 10 episode 10. Despite immense love for each other, Peter’s absence due to his frequent business trips causes a rift between them, and the couple parts ways for the better future of their daughters Katie and Georgie. Although, their separation only gets them closer as they begin respecting and supporting each other better.

Lou begins dating Mitch after her divorce, and they have a rather turbulent relationship full of ups and downs. On the other hand, Peter continues to come and visit his daughters at the ranch and helps in whatever way possible with them. He further offers to invest in Maggie’s Diner with Lou, which causes Mitch to feel insecure and temporarily walk off. Though they are no longer married, Lou and Peter keep running into each other and things intensify when he is more present for her than Mitch, even after her engagement to the latter.

After Peter’s confession in the season 14 finale, Lou breaks things off with Mitch, but still, things are left undecided between her and her ex-husband. Peter hesitates to confront what happened between them, but Lou decides to take matters into her own hands and brings up the topic in season 15 episode 5. The couple decides to give each other another chance but is reluctant to break the news to the family because of how it may affect Katie.

In addition, Amy warns Lou to think things over before making a choice and she ponders over Katie’s reaction to their rekindled relationship. Afterward, Lou turns down Fred’s request for a date and states that she is someone, but falls into a dilemma about getting back with Peter after a heated argument with Katie during a camping trip. After a lot of deliberation and intending to start afresh, Peter and Lou wholeheartedly give their marriage another chance with their daughter’s blessing, as season 15 ends. It is yet to be seen though, whether they can make it work this time.

