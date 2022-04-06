When and Where Does Heartland Take Place?

Developed for television by Murray Shostak, ‘Heartland‘ is a stirring comedy-drama TV series. It is based on Lauren Brooke’s eponymous book series and follows the lives of sisters Amy and Lou Fleming, their father Tim, and their maternal grandfather Jack Bartlett. They all manage their family ranch named Heartland together and heal injured and sick horses. Over the years, they not just form new relationships but also find love and support in each other. The countless fans of the popular show are often intrigued to know when and where exactly it is set. Let’s throw some light on that, shall we? SPOILERS AHEAD.

When Does Heartland Take Place?

‘Heartland’ premiered in 2007 and commences with a fifteen-year-old Amy and a twenty-three-year-old Lou, as they grieve their mother’s death. Over, the years, the show chronicles their transition, especially Amy’s, from a confused high schooler to finally a widowed single mother who intelligently manages the ranch with her family. In the original book series, the narrative commences in the early 2000s and the show follows suit and sticks to the time frame it airs in. Hence, season 1 is seemingly set in 2007 and the rest of the seasons continue from there till the present time.

All the characters behave according to modern times, in terms of dressing up as well as the usage of technology. For instance, Amy is seen using a computer to read an internet article on her at the beginning of season 3. Moreover, the methods and techniques used in the therapies of the horses adopt newer psychological methods as compared to traditional healing practices. Apart from this, Lou and Peter interact for the first time via email correspondence and then meet up for a date, which is rather common in today’s relationships. Thus, the entire show’s timeline is as per the changes in the characters’ lives.

Where Does Heartland Take Place?

In Lauren Brooke’s books, the Heartland ranch is located in Virginia, but in the show, the Fleming-Bartlett family is based out of Hudson, Alberta. The titular ranch is depicted to be situated in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and Jack even owns a fishing cabin a few hours away from it. The show gives an accurate portrayal of rural life out west and how things function on a horse ranch. In reality, Alberta does have several cattle farms and dude ranches, and Heartland most likely draws from them to create its backdrop.

On top of that, the show is authentically filmed on a real ranch in Millarville, Alberta as well as in the town of High River. The barn and other architectural structures that are shown in the ranch are actual ones, that were built by former resident Roy Foster’s family. The fictional Hudson in the series represents the charm of small towns too, with landmarks like Maggie’s Diner. Besides this, a pivotal portion of season 10 also takes place in Mongolia, when Ty travels there country for work. To conclude, ‘Heartland’ transports the audience to Albertan horse ranches and the setting plays a pivotal part in shaping the characters and the storyline.

