Does Mae Die in Devil in Ohio? [SPOILER]

Netflix’s horror series ‘Devil in Ohio’ follows Mae Dodd, the daughter of a religious cult leader named Malachi Dodd. Mae runs away from her abusive family and seeks shelter in the household of psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis, who becomes her temporary guardian upon seeing her plight. Ever since Mae finds safety and security in the Mathis household, Malachi and his followers try to retrieve Mae. Still, she manages to stay away from the cult that follows her but not for long. As the series progresses through the life-threatening challenges Mae faces, the viewers may want to know whether she dies. Let us share the answer! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Mae Die?

No, Mae does not die. Mae’s fate got rewritten when she became the “chosen one” to save the cult of Devil’s Own. She got instructed to follow in the footsteps of Mary and sacrifice herself. Upon witnessing death at a near distance, Mae realized that she had to save herself, which paves the way for her to run away from her family and cult. However, Mae doesn’t escape from death just by running away from the cult. The powerful Malachi sends her signals that he is capable enough to abduct her from the warmth of the Mathis household by burning down Peter’s property and trying to abduct Jules using Noah.

Meanwhile, a major development that challenges Mae’s life happens. Suzanne finds an establishment in Vermont for her to stay in as Peter makes it clear that Mae cannot stay with the family after the harm she has caused to the same. Mae must have thought that her journey to Vermont may not turn out to be favorable for her. It must be easy for Malachi to retrieve his daughter from a random foster home than from Suzanne. In addition, Mae doesn’t want to let go of the security Suzanne offers. She must have feared getting killed for the sake of the cult as well.

Thus, Mae devices a plan to ensure her safety. She intentionally walks into the realm of Malachi and his followers to willingly sacrifice herself. Mae’s plan is nothing but suicidal. But she is confident that the result will make it worth the risk. She sets up her “abduction” by disappearing during the Harvest Court so that Jules will notify her absence to Suzanne. Her plan works out when Suzanne arrives in Amontown to save her. The psychiatrist fights Noah and Abigail and rescues Mae from the life-threatening dangers of Malachi and his cult.

Mae’s plan marks its success when Suzanne decides to welcome her back to her family despite the opposition of Peter and their three daughters. Mae sets up her sacrifice so that Suzanne will witness how her family will kill her if she is not safeguarded properly. Thus, Suzanne cancels Mae’s move to Vermont and asks her to stay with her as the latter wants all along. As someone who had a terrible childhood, Suzanne can relate to Mae’s hardships and she does everything she can to protect the girl from her cult. Mae may have died if Suzanne doesn’t arrive at Amontown, risking her own life, but her set-up turns out to be good enough to ensure the psychiatrist’s intervention to save her.

Since Detective Lopez finds out the truth behind Mae’s set-up, her life can change. Suzanne may proceed with sending her to a foster home if she thinks that Mae manipulated her. If that’s the case, Malachi may find and abduct her. But since Abigail sacrifices herself for the sake of the cult, it is doubtful whether the leader of Devil’s Own may want another sacrifice even if he finds Mae. If Suzanne mistakes Mae’s manipulation as the girl’s yearning for motherly love, she may remain in the protection of Suzanne and the psychiatrist may try her best to save Mae from any dangers.

