Does Manila Die in Money Heist Season 5 Part 2?

Julia Martínez (Belén Cuesta) is one of the new additions to the Professor’s crew for the Bank of Spain heist. Formerly known as Juan, Julia’s father, Benjamin, is a close friend of Moscow. She and Denver grew up together, getting into all kinds of trouble. Before the Royal Mint heist, Moscow and Denver saw her for the first time in a while. Even though they were somewhat baffled, their response to her being transgender (male to female) was positive. Moscow wanted her to be part of the Royal Mint heist, but that didn’t end up happening. During the Bank of Spain heist, she initially serves as an agent of the robbers among the hostages before revealing herself to stop Arturo. If you are wondering whether she survives in ‘Money Heist’ season 5 episode 2, here is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Manila Die in Money Heist?

No, Manila doesn’t die in ‘Money Heist’ season 5 part 2. In the final sequence of the series, she boards a helicopter along with the rest of the gang and leaves Spain. Given the body counts of the previous seasons and even the first part of the fifth season, the fans justifiably thought that the show’s final outing would be filled with blood and gore. ‘Money Heist’ once more subverts a popular expectation and lets the Professor keeps true to his determination of not causing any more deaths.

Earlier in the series, Manila revealed to Denver that she had been in love with him for a long time. In season 5 part 2, Denver deals with that confession, along with his volatile relationship with Stockholm. In episode 6, he pours his heart out to Manila, telling her that he wasn’t truly happy in his own paradise in Indonesia with Stockholm and Cincinnati. Every Friday, he would come up with a new excuse and go out to party just to feel alive.

Denver also tells Manila how he often reminisced about their time together, revealing that he once even called her from a payphone in Indonesia. However, he ended the call before saying anything. Almost impulsively, Denver kisses Manila, but before it can go anywhere further, they are interrupted by Palermo on the radio, instructing them to bring the surgeons sent by the authorities inside.

Denver eventually comes to regret the kiss and confesses to Stockholm, and they reconcile. Meanwhile, a member of Sagasta’s crew deactivates all the explosives that the robbers placed on three entrances to the bank and lets the government forces in. Manila is apprehended along with others and brought to the bank’s main hall. Ultimately, the Professor convinces Tamayo and the Spanish government to accept his terms. The robbers keep the real gold ingots, while brass ones are left inside the bank.

In the last sequence of the show, Manila watches as Denver, who was arrested earlier, arrives and embraces Stockholm. It seems that Manila is genuinely happy for both of them. She might not have gotten a happy ending with Denver, but they are all safe now. With her share of gold, she can live the rest of her life free and anywhere she wants.

