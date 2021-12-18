Does Roach Die in the Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

Named after a common species of fish, Roach is Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) mare. Because of his mutations, Geralt has lived much longer than any ordinary humans and had several horses over the years and named all of them Roach. The non-linear timeline of the first season spans about six decades, and Geralt presumably lost a few of them during this period. Season 2 has a more straightforward timeline and doesn’t encompass several years. If you are wondering whether the current Roach survives the second season of ‘The Witcher,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Roach Die in the Witcher Season 2?

Yes, Roach dies in ‘The Witcher’ season 2. The trusted mare accompanies Geralt and Ciri as they visit Nivellen’s (Kristofer Hivju) home before heading toward Kaer Morhen. Like her adoptive father, Ciri quickly grows fond of the mare. Her daily chores at the old witchers’ keep include taking care of the horse. However, the powers of her Elder Blood start to manifest as well. While fleeing from Cintra after the city’s fall to the Nilfgaardian army, Ciri destroyed a monolith, which had been there since the Conjunction. After she inadvertently shattered it, the monolith became a portal for creatures from other spheres or worlds to come to Ciri and Geralt’s world. Ciri’s blood serves as a beacon for them, calling them toward her.

This is why the leshy that can infect others and the horned creature that killed it came for Ciri. To investigate the extent of the damage Ciri has done to the monolith, Geralt goes to Cintra through a portal that Criss creates and meets Istredd, who initially thinks what the witcher is saying is part of an elaborate prank. However, when Geralt produces the decapitated head of the horned monster, Istredd has no choice but to believe him.

Together, they go to inspect the monolith, and both are almost equally stunned after seeing what happened to it. Meanwhile, Triss performs a Dol Durza on Ciri to help her understand her powers. But things don’t go according to the plans, and a terrified Ciri ends up opening the portal once more, through which a winged monster comes out this time. It is that winged monster that kills Roach in episode 6, titled ‘Dear Friend.’ Although Geralt and Ciri take their revenge and kill the monster, the latter realizes that the creature wasn’t particularly looking to harm her.

Geralt always prefers to ride mares and names them, Roach. Later, he borrows a horse from Yarpen Zigrin and his crew to go after Yennefer and isn’t particularly happy that it’s a stallion. However, by the time season 3 begins, he just might have a new mare named Roach.

