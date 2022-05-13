In modern filmmaking, mid-credits and end-credits scenes are used for a variety of reasons. Franchises use them to offer the audience a hint or two about where the story is heading. In some films and TV shows, they provide fanservice. In others, they serve as an extension of the plot, neatly tying if there is any loose thread. ‘Senior Year’ is a teen romantic comedy film that approaches the genre with a critical eye, underscoring its problems, though it still names the most prominent Indian-origin character “Janet Singh.” If you are wondering whether ‘Senior Year’ has mid-credits or end-credits scenes, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Senior Year Have Mid-Credits or End-Credits Scene?

While ‘Senior Year’ doesn’t have an end-credits scene, it has a mid-credits scene. The film’s main plot revolves around Stephanie Conway (Angourie Rice as the teenager and Rebel Wilson as the adult). At the start of the film, Stephanie is very close to getting everything she has ever wanted. She is a high-school cheerleader, who is in a relationship with the most popular boy at school, Blaine Balboa (Tyler Barnhardt as the teenager and Justin Hartley as the adult). However, while performing a routine, she suffers a brain injury and subsequently spends the following 20 years in a coma. When she wakes up in 2022, the world is not what it used to be. Still determined to realize her dream, she begins attending her old school in the hopes of becoming the prom queen. If she also gets to graduate, that will be a bonus.

Toward the end of the film, Stephanie meets the woman she used to idolize when she was younger and realizes how hollow her dreams were. Inspired by the encounter, she mends her relationship with everyone, including her biggest rival; graduates from school; and begins dating her friend Seth.

As the credits start rolling, “C’est La Vie” by B*Witched begins playing, and various cast members appear on the screen. This includes a scene in which Wilson and Rice are on-screen together. Later, various crew members also make appearances. In the mid-credits scene, Stephanie appears along with the school’s guidance counselor Mr. Tapper, or Mr. T (Brandon Scott Jones). She states that she really wants to go to college and asks Mr. T what she needs to do while making provocative gestures. She eventually clarifies that she will do anything non-sexual. A visibly relieved Mr. T tells her not to ever resort to exchanging sexual favors for certain things unless she really has to. He eventually claims that he is terrible in bed, which seems to prompt both Wilson and Jones to break character.

This is a likely set-up for a prospective sequel. Over the years, Netflix has greenlit sequels of a number of their romantic comedies. If ‘Senior Year’ proves to be a success, there is a legitimate chance that we might see a sequel of it, where Stephanie will likely attend college and get involved in her usual shenanigans.

