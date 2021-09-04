Does the Professor Die in Money Heist Season 5?

Netflix’s Spanish heist action-drama series ‘Money Heist’ tells the story of a group of extraordinary criminals who initially gather together for a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain. Their leader is a brilliant and enigmatic man known simply as the Professor (Álvaro Morte). He has spent years meticulously planning the heist, predicting every possible scenario, and coming up with solutions for all of them. And even when an unforeseen incident happens during the heist, he is quick-witted enough to reshape his plans to accommodate the new development.

After robbing nearly a billion euros from the Mint, the criminals disperse. However, after one of them is caught by the authorities, the Professor brings the team back together for a second heist. This time, their target is the Bank of Spain. In season 5, the stakes are higher than ever. If you are wondering whether the Professor survives the fifth season, this is what you need to know.

Does the Professor Die?

No, the Professor doesn’t die in ‘Money Heist’ season 5. But he does face life-threatening danger while leading the Bank of Spain heist. His brother Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna) originally came up with the plan, and the Professor, whose real name is Sergio Marquina, always had doubts about it. But after Rio’s (Miguel Herrán) arrest, he has to do something that will force the government to release him. There is no time to come up with another heist. The Mint heist had years of planning behind it. At least with the Bank of Spain, all the groundwork was already done.

The real challenge for the Professor came from Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), a National Police Corps inspector who is heavily pregnant. She is brilliant, brutal, and dispassionate and seems to be driven by a single-minded obsession to bring the Professor and his crew down. She tortures Rio for a considerable period for information on the whereabouts of his accomplices. The only reason he doesn’t tell her anything is that he doesn’t know. After the Mint heist, when it was time for the team members to go their separate ways, the Professor ensured that none of them knew where the others were.

Alicia is the one who later finds the Professor’s hideout in Madrid and holds him at gunpoint. It seems for the first time the Professor has been outwitted. Alicia shoots the Professor in the foot and then hangs him with chains wrapped around his body to force him to reveal the group’s plan to get the gold out of the bank. She even seems to figure that out. When Marseille and Benjamin arrive, she takes them captive as well. However, her water breaks not long after this, and she has no choice but to release the Professor and the others so they can help her.

The Professor then shows his humanity, which is likely the single most important thing that separates the two of them. He takes charge of the heist once more. But by then, certain things are already in motion that are beyond his control. The military gets inside the bank and wreaks havoc. Although he manages to prevent the police from entering the bank by blackmailing Colonel Tamayo, he fails to stop Tokyo’s (Úrsula Corberó) death. Of all the crew members, Sergio was closest to Tokyo, and her death leaves him shattered. Unbeknownst to him, Alicia still wants to bring him and his crew down. So, while the Professor is alive for now, his life is still in danger.

