Does Through My Window: Across the Sea Have a Post-Credits Scene?

‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ is the second entry in Netflix’s ‘Through My Window’ film series. Although the films have been developed from the ‘Hidalgos’ series of books by Ariana Godoy, the second film isn’t necessarily based on the second book. When the first film ends, the two protagonists, Ares Hidalgo (Julio Peña) and Raquel (Clara Galle), are together, even though the former heads to Stockholm to study medicine. In the sequel, Ares and Raquel are in a long-distance relationship but begin to have various problems.

The mid- or end-credits scene in a project generally adds an extra layer of complexity to the narrative. These sequences are either used to denote potential plot points from future projects set in the same universe or give the fans something to geek about. If you are wondering whether ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ has a mid- or post-credit scene, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Through My Window: Across the Sea?

The answer to this is a bit more complex than a simple yes or no. There is a mid-credits-esque segment that appears toward the end of the film, but it effectively serves as the trailer for the upcoming third film in the ‘Through My Window’ franchise. The second film ends on a cliffhanger. Yoshi is killed in a tragic accident. A grieving Raquel holds Ares responsible for the incident. After Yoshi falls off a cliff while riding a motorcycle, Ares reaches the spot where he fell and tries to save him, but Yoshi dies. In response to Raquel’s accusations, Ares states that he could have saved Yoshi if he hadn’t spent the entire year with his face buried in his phone and not in medical books. During her speech at Yoshi’s funeral, Raquel refers to her relationship with Ares as temporary and a mistake, prompting Ares to return to Stockholm. It is implied that they will start dating different people soon.

In the mid-credits scene, a video window appears on a desktop screen, with the phrase “coming soon” written inside the window. The sequence soon expands to a full screen, showing a collection of scenes from the upcoming third film. It is implied that Ares will return to Barcelona soon, and even though they are in relationships with different people, Raquel and Ares can’t deny that they have feelings for one another. The sequence ends with the revelation of the name of the upcoming film: ‘Through My Window: Looking at You’ or ‘A través de tu Mirada.’

As mentioned above, ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ isn’t based on Godoy’s second book, ‘A través de ti.’ It’s safe to presume that the third film will not also be based on the third book, ‘A través de la lluvia.’ There, the main protagonist is Apolo, the youngest of the Hidalgo siblings. In contrast, as shown in the mid-credits scene, Raquel and Ares will remain the main characters in the third film. In an interview with Vogue Spain, Galle stated that Raquel and Ares would continue to be part of the narrative if there were more projects after the third movie. “There will be a third for sure and from then on we don’t know anything else. When it is done, we will know if it has a more open ending or a more closed one. The only certainty is that Ares and Raquel will always be here, that’s for sure,” she said.

