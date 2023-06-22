Where Was Netflix’s Through My Window: Across the Sea Filmed?

Based on the popular book series ‘Through My Window’ by Ariana Godoy and the sequel to ‘Through My Window,’ Netflix’s ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ is a Spanish romantic comedy movie that focuses on the love story of Ares and Raquel who maintain a long-distance relationship as the former goes to Stockholm to complete his studies. A year into their long-distance relationship, the couple decides to reunite on a steamy beach trip and catch up with each other’s lives. However, upon meeting, Ares and Raquel realize that the period of separation has tested their love for one another as they are faced with insecurities and fresh flirtations.

Originally titled ‘A través del mar,’ the Marçal Forés directorial features impressive onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Clara Galle, Julio Peña Fernández, Guillermo Lasheras, Natalia Azahara, Hugo Arbués, and Eric Masip. The comedy-drama film unfolds in a variety of settings, including the culturally rich cityscape of Barcelona and the picturesque coastal region where the couple goes for vacation. So, it is natural for many of you to be curious about the actual filming sites of the Spanish movie. In that case, here are all the details you might require!

Through My Window: Across the Sea Filming Locations

‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ was filmed in its entirety in Spain, especially in Catalonia. According to reports, principal photography for the romantic comedy film commenced in early April 2022 and wrapped up in July of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Catalonia, Spain

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea’ were lensed across Catalonia, with the production team traveling in and around the autonomous community to tape different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Specifically, Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia, served as the primary production location for the romantic drama movie. Most of the scenes set in the city of Barcelona were recorded on location in order to provide the viewers with an immersive and authentic experience.

Besides that, the picturesque landscape of the Costa Brava also features quite heavily in ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea.’ The vacation scenes that involve the lead characters relaxing and having fun on the open water were filmed in the coastal region of Costa Brava. It is home to numerous beaches and hidden coves, such as Port Bou Beach, the Large Beach of Pals, Grau Beach, the Beach of Torre Valentina, Coves Vallpresona, the Cove El Cau, and Cove Tavallera, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of some important portions.

Apart from ‘Through My Window: Across the Sea,’ Catalonia has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. As a matter of fact, its diverse and scenic locales have been featured in ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ ‘Three Steps Above Heaven,’ ‘Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno,’ ‘I Want You,’ and ‘Cites.’

