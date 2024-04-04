Dominic Brigstocke to Direct Flappy Entertains Next

Dominic Brigstocke is set to direct ‘Flappy Entertains,’ the feature film adaptation of Santa Montefiore’s novel of the same name. The project is slated to start filming in Yorkshire, England, in September. Chris Coen penned the movie based on the bestselling work.

The plot revolves around Flappy Scott-Booth, who reigns as the self-proclaimed queen bee of Badley Compton, a charming village in Devon. While her husband Kenneth indulges in leisurely activities like golfing, Flappy dedicates herself to maintaining her exquisite home, tending to her lush gardens, and orchestrating memorable gatherings, surrounded by admirers who hang on to her every word.

As the narrative progresses, Flappy’s life seems impeccably perfect until the arrival of Hedda Harvey-Smith and her husband Charles, who settle into an even grander residence in the village, overshadowing Flappy’s social status. Determined to assert her dominance, Flappy sets out to demonstrate her authority to Hedda. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she finds herself bewitched by Charles’ captivating charm and mesmerizing green eyes, leading her to reevaluate her priorities.

Brigstocke is the recipient of five BAFTA Awards. His recent credits include two episodes of ‘The Cleaner’ and an episode of ‘The Other One.’ He also helmed seven episodes of Nickelodeon’s sitcom ‘Goldie’s Oldies’ and the feature film ‘Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.’ The former delves into the life of teenager Goldie, whose world is upended when her family moves in with her Grandpa Maury and his three septuagenarian roommates. ‘Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans,’ on the other hand, depicts the comedic misadventures of Roman teenager Atti, who finds himself entangled in the rebellious spirit of Celtic warrior Orla.

Brigstocke’s diverse portfolio includes episodes ‘Outsiders’ and ‘Porridge.’ The filmmaker helmed eighteen episodes of ‘Tracey Ullman’s Show,’ a sketch comedy series featuring Tracey Ullman’s diverse comic characters and celebrity impersonations. Additionally, he directed ‘The Lenny Henry Birthday Show,’ a television special celebrating the career and memorable characters of British comedian Lenny Henry.

Yorkshire, a scenic county in Northern England, is one of the most appealing filming locations in the country. Projects like ‘A Gentleman in Moscow‘ and ‘Fool Me Once‘ previously made use of the captivating backdrops the region offers.

