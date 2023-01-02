Dominique Gardner: Where is the Survivor Now?

Through Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly,’ viewers get to know more and more heartwrenching stories of different women who were, at one point or another, involved with Robert “R.” Kelly. The accounts shared by this brave group of individuals brought an important issue to the limelight and shed light on some of the most unsavory elements within the music industry. One woman who has strived hard to turn her life around and move on from her past traumas is none other than Dominique Gardner. Her story has brought her to the public’s attention and left many curious about her current whereabouts. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Who is Dominique Gardner?

Dominique came to know R. Kelly thanks to Jerhonda Pace, who was then involved with him as well. Apparently, the musician had told Jerhonda that she could invite a friend, and she ended up sharing Dominique’s information with him. A fan of Kelly’s music, Dominique had been 17 when she met Kelly in 20097. For six years, Dominique and Kelly were in an apparent relationship, after which he asked her to move to Atlanta, Georgia. This broke the heart of Michelle Kramer, Dominique’s mother, who had long opposed the two being together.

Even though Jerhonda and Dominique allegedly lived in the same house, they never got to see each other. From what Dominique has shared, Kelly liked to control a lot of things while they were together, especially after Dominique’s move. From talking to other men to acting exactly how the musician wanted, she had to follow each and every rule set by him or risk getting beaten up. From what she has shared in the third iteration of the documentary series, Dominique was made to dress in a more conventionally masculine way and act like “one of the homies.” She would apparently often play basketball with him, among other things. When asked if such a dynamic translated to the physical aspect of their relationship, Dominique preferred to keep the details private.

Given her rebellious nature, Dominique would self-admittedly often end up breaking one of Kelly’s rules and was often beaten up. “He wanted that control over me, and I wouldn’t give him that power. So, he figured, like, If I don’t give her food, she’ll come around. Nope. I’d rather die than come around and give you my soul,” she told The New Yorker. Apparently, she was someone who was beaten the most as she tended to break the rules more often than the others.

In 2018, Dominique’s mother, Michelle, stated that she saw her for the first time after three years due to TMZ. This prompted her to travel to Los Angeles, California, even if only to say “hi” to her daughter. The mother and daughter reunited in May 2018 at a hotel and soon left together. However, just three days later, Dominique returned to Kelly, stating that she had to be the one to leave him. Though she admitted that Kelly started to act kinder towards her, his refusal to allow her to attend her younger brother’s graduation was the last straw.

“I would probably still be there if he would have let me go to my little brother’s graduation,” Dominique recalled. “I’d still be there, but when he told me no . . . I’m, like ‘What is wrong with you?’ You don’t let people see their families, I guess because we might realize how much freedom and happiness we have out there with our families.” According to her mother, she had drastically changed during her time with Kelly. Her way of dressing had transformed, and she became more reclusive.

Where is Dominique Gardner Today?

When Dominique Gardener left R. Kelly, she was part of the six girls living with the musician. Her companions included Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, who created waves with their 2019 interview with Gayle King. Despite her experience with Dominique does not seem to think that it was completely Kelly’s fault when it came to their relationship. “I loved him to death, you know what I’m sayin’? But he needs help,” she stated. “Who doesn’t need help?”

In fact, Dominique has long rejected the idea of being a part of any form of “cult” and does not like being labeled as a victim. “At the end of the day,” she emphasized, “I am not playing victim. I done did some shit.” Apparently, she had slept with two other men while with Kelly. The young woman has stated in the past that she does not believe that Kelly should be imprisoned and that the public does not understand what the musician has been through.

As of writing, Dominique seems to have made impressive strides in putting her past behind. On January 11, 2020, she welcomed her daughter Kyla into this world. Both she and her mother have been over the moon about the development. It seems that the baby girl’s father is co-parenting with Dominique. “Wow! I cannot believe how much time flies when you actually have something to live for. You have something to be grateful for. You have someone to grow with and experience changes every day, she stated in an Instagram post for Kyla’s first birthday. “I love you so much, I cannot believe you are 1 … my little Capricorn.”

Additionally, Dominique is the owner of Dope Konect, a fashion brand. According to MichelleKramer, her daughter is now happily married and is very delighted to spend time with her family. She has also changed her name and now goes by Charday, though it has not been disclosed if she has also altered her last name. We wish her and her loved ones the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Halle Calhoun: Where is the Survivor Now?