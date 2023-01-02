Halle Calhoun: Where is the Survivor Now?

Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ takes viewers on an eye-opening journey surrounding the abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly. The documentary series features several women who give their heartfelt accounts of their time with the musician. The stories recalled by them allowed for a much-needed conversation about Kelly’s lifestyle and led to several legal actions against him. One such woman who stepped forward to share her tale is none other than Halle Calhoun. Her words touched the hearts of many and have certainly made people furious about her current whereabouts. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Who is Halle Calhoun?

Halle Calhoun met R. Kelly for the first time in 2016, around the age of 20. As it turns out, she and her mother were in South Carolina to attend one of the singer’s concerts. An employee of Kelly took her aside and told her that the musician wanted to meet her. This marked the start of the relationship between the duo that would last for three and a half years. During their time together, the dynamic between Kelly and Halle was far from good. The young woman has shared that he was extremely controlling of her actions.

As it turns out, Halle was not allowed to be in contact with any other men or family members while with Kelly. Her relationship with the singer fell around the same time as when he was dating Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, which added to the scrutiny that she was under” When Joycelyn and Azriel’s parents started making this a big deal, Rob [R. Kelly] was getting very paranoid, and he didn’t know who was against him,” she explained in the Lifetime series. “So when my mom wanted to see me, he did want her to go in the sauna with just a towel, so he could know there were no cameras.”

In 2019, reports emerged about Kelly being physically abusive toward Halle emerged after an apparent argument between the two in 2017. According to Halle, Kelly accused her of looking at other men while they were at backstage one of his concerts. The physical argument apparently turned physical when Halle pushed him. I remember we were arguing back and forth, and I remember shoving him because he was yelling in my face,” she explained. This resulted in Kelly reportedly attacking her and leaving her with injuries. It was also reported that there were two other incidents of Kelly being violent with Halle and that the woman had been quite upset about him breaking her cross necklace that apparently belonged to a family member.

It was not until 2018 that Halle would leave R. Kelly for good. Apparently, she had indeed tried to break up with the singer multiple times but kept returning to him. Talking about the same, she stated that her return was mainly motivated by the feeling of loneliness and that she felt like “nothing” without him. The main reason that prompted her to leave him was that she could not stand to be with a man who wanted other women.

Where is Halle Calhoun Today?

After her split with R. Kelly, Halle Calhoun seems to have diverted her attention towards self-care and growth. At one point, she was dating rapper Rocko, though that relationship seems to have fizzled out. She also started to work behind the cameras for ‘Wild ‘N Out‘ and would often share images of the same. Over the years, Halle’s growth has certainly been commendable, and she seems eager to continue the good work.

Her affiliation with Miles Models, a modeling agency, indicates that Halle wants to pursue a career in the entertainment and fashion industry. She is also stepping into the field of business and has her own line of swimwear called Peaches & Strings. The brand also has an online portal that can be used to buy a variety of clothes. Additionally, she is also the brains behind Ripe Fitness, a fitness apparel brand based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Halle’s impressive resume is far from over, as she is also a Certified Personal Fitness Trainer. In fact, she has a dedicated Instagram page dedicated solely to fitness-related content. Her main account has over 100 thousand followers, with her admirers eager to learn more and more about the creator’s life. When not in Atlanta, Halle lives in Tel Aviv, Israel. She is also fond of traveling and has been to places like Milan in Italy and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

