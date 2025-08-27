Don Saulo: Where is the Capanne Prison Chaplain Now?

Hulu’s ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ unfolds the circumstances around the murder of Meredith Kercher from the point of view of Amanda Knox. As soon as Amanda comes into the focus of the investigation, there is a drastic shift in her image as the media labels her a sex-crazed person who killed her friend with two other men. Things get worse when she is thrown in prison, and the only person who keeps her tethered to reality at this time is the priest, Don Saulo.

Don Saulo was Amanda Knox’s Support System in Prison

Ordained priest on March 19, 1966, Don Saulo Scarabattoli has dedicated his life to religion and public service. He studied Sacramental theology from Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, Italy, and settled down in Perugia, Italy. He was also the priest of the parish where Giuliano Mignini spent his childhood. He met Amanda Knox in 2007 at the Capanne Prison, where she was placed after being arrested and accused of murdering Meredith Kercher. Like he did to every prisoner, the priest offered her his services in case she needed to talk. Initially, she rebuffed him because, being an atheist, she was not interested in talking with a priest. Later, however, she did end up seeking his help, and she has since credited him with saving her life for the four years she spent in prison.

Describing him as “a good man, a friend, and a philosopher,” Amanda Knox told Fox News Digital that Don Saulo “saw [her] humanity” and became her family in prison, which she was grateful for, especially because she didn’t have her own family members around her physically. She called the priest “deeply compassionate and caring.” According to Knox, Don Saulo had conversations with her about religion and politics. He would even let her play his guitar so that she could play it during Sunday mass. They also listened to the Beatles together, and overall, the time she spent with him in his office allowed her to take a break from her prison life.

Knox also claimed that Don Saulo sought out Giuliano Mignini at the courthouse cafeteria to make a case for Amanda, trying to convince the prosecutor that he had gotten her all wrong. Later, when Knox was acquitted of the murder charges, she expressed the desire to get in touch with Mignini, and Don Saulo helped her with that. The letters that she initially wrote to Mignini were sent to Don Saulo, who would then deliver them to the prosecutor. He also arranged for their meeting in 2022, when Knox returned to Italy.

Don Saulo is Dedicated to the Service of People Today

As of writing, Don Saulo Scarabattoli lives in Perugia, Italy. He is the parish priest of Saint Spirito, a position he has served since October 23, 1967. He is also the chaplain of the women’s prison in Perugia, where he comes face to face with the “extreme situations, a concentration of suffering, of humanity.” He sees the prisoners as a family, where he tries to be there for them like “parents need their children and children need their parents. Parents learn thanks to their children and vice versa.” Additionally, he also writes editorial columns for InTerris, a journalism website, and La Volce, a Catholic weekly publication. He is also active on social media platforms, where, apart from sharing his insights on religion, he also speaks on political matters.

Don Saulo also uses his voice to shed light on important issues, be it about justice for people or about the lack of good parks and playing grounds available for children. His attachment and work with the community have been recognised on several fronts. In October 2015, he was one of the two parish priests called in to participate in the General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops on “ The Vocation and Mission of the Family in the Church and in the Contemporary World ” by Pope Francis. In 2018, he was part of a campaign for the Offerings Together with Priests, a programme promoted by the Service for the Promotion of Economic Support to the Catholic Church.

Don Saulo, reportedly, continues to be in touch with Amanda Knox. In 2023, she revealed in a tweet that he writes to her every October 3 to celebrate the day she received her freedom. Over the years, Don Saulo has talked about Amanda Knox and his belief in her innocence. He told The Mirror that she is like his granddaughter, calling her “heart and conscience” free. He said that he’d spent “a lot of time alone with her talking very deeply,” which convinced him that she is “incapable of murder.” He also claimed that while in prison, she made a secular confession to him, “one of deep trust.” He said that he would not reveal what Knox told him, but it did convince him that she was not guilty of Meredith Kercher’s murder.

