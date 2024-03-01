Donald Glover’s Star Wars Movie Lando Begins Filming in the UK in Q1 2025

The filming of Donald Glover’s ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘Lando’ is set to begin in the United Kingdom in the first quarter of 2025. Glover and his brother Stephen Glover are writing the film, replacing Justin Simien. The director of the feature is yet to be announced. The project was previously announced as a series.

The movie follows Lando Calrissian, who, during his youth, was a sportsman looking to make a fortune at the Sabacc tables. After losing his beloved ship to the smuggler Han Solo, Lando ends up spending years living the high life while pursuing ways to get rich quickly, often with uneven results. He grows into the semi-respectable baron administrator of Cloud City and soon gets drawn into the fight against the Empire. After a personal tragedy strikes, Lando is forced to seek solace in isolation on Pasaana, unaware of how the galaxy needs him to return soon.

Glover will portray the titular role of Lando Calrissian. The actor first appeared as the character in Ron Howard’s 2018 film ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’ Some of his recent projects include Prime Video’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith,’ in which he essays the titular role of John Smith opposite Maya Erskine’s Jane Smith. Glover delivered a Primetime Emmy Award-winning performance in FX’s comedy-drama ‘Atlanta.’ He also lent his voice to Marshall Lee and Monster Marshall in ‘Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake’ and Simba in Jon Favreau’s ‘The Lion King.’

“I feel like I have enough control. And maybe you get painted as a control freak, but it’s like, yeah, control allows for the vision to be singular. And if the vision is singular, people want it more. The less it’s singular, the less people want it because they feel like they could’ve made it,” Glover told The Hollywood Reporter about writing the movie.

The original character of Lando gained fame, thanks to Billy Dee Williams, who portrayed the character in the 1980 film ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.’ Williams went on to reprise the role in two more ‘Star Wars’ films: ‘Return of the Jedi’ in 1983 and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ in 2019. The actor lent his voice to the character in ‘The Lego Movie’ as well.

Multiple Academy Award-nominated Kathleen Kennedy serves as a producer of the film. She is known for serving as the President of Lucasfilm and for having co-founded two other companies: The Kennedy/Marshall Company with Frank Marshall and Amblin Entertainment with Marshall and Steven Spielberg. Some of Kennedy’s recent productions include Disney+’s ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Willow,’ and ‘Andor.’

The United Kingdom, the film’s primary filming location, has previously served as the backdrop for ‘All of Us Strangers,’ ‘Wonka,’ ‘Upgraded,’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.‘

