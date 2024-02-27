Jurassic World 4 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in July

The filming of Universal Pictures’ ‘Jurassic World 4’ is set to commence in Los Angeles, California, in July. Gareth Edwards is directing the movie, based on a script penned by David Koepp. Steven Spielberg is on board as an executive producer. The plot and cast of the film are currently under wraps.

‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ the third installment in the film series, depicts the aftermath of the Lockwood Estate incident and the volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar, leading to once-extinct dinosaurs freely roaming the Earth. Biosyn Genetics establishes a dinosaur preserve in Italy’s Dolomites, conducting genomics research under the guise of pharmacological applications. Claire Dearing, Zia Rodriguez, and Franklin Webb investigate illegal dinosaur breeding sites, while Owen Grady helps relocate stray dinosaurs. Claire and Owen, residing in seclusion, secretly raise Maisie Lockwood and protect her from exploitation due to her unique genetic makeup. As the story unfolds, the characters embark on a mission to stop Biosyn’s illegal activities, rescue Maisie, and prevent a global catastrophe involving genetically engineered locusts.

Building on the ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ ending, in which dinosaurs coexist with humans, the fourth installment is poised to explore this new dynamic. In contrast to the previous installment, which recreated the 1993 film’s premise with a new dinosaur park, the upcoming sequel seems to diverge from this approach. The upcoming movie, labeled as a “fresh take on a new Jurassic era,” will not feature Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who headlined the cast of the original ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy. This reboot strategy extends to the original ‘Jurassic Park’ stars such as Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, who won’t reprise their roles.

Edwards is no stranger to monster movies and reboots. He helmed the 2014 film ‘Godzilla,’ the first film in the “MonsterVerse.” He also directed ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘ and last year’s ‘The Creator.’ Like many filmmakers, Edwards expressed profound admiration for original Jurassic Park director Spielberg, whom he credits as “the reason [he] ever wanted to be a film director.”

Edwards also emphasized his enthusiasm for the project, stating to Collider, “I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film, and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in. I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece… so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who’s writing the script, I think they’re all legends. So I’m just very excited.”

Los Angeles, a principal location of the movie, previously hosted the shooting of HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon‘ and Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind.’

Read More: Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later Starts Filming in the United Kingdom in May