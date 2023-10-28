Fellow Travelers Was Filmed in Ontario. Here Are the Details.

Adapted from the eponymous 2007 novel by Thomas Mallon, Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers’ is a historical romantic drama series that takes us on a long yet loving journey of Timothy Laughlin and Hawkins “Hawk” Fuller. Set in different timelines, the plot focuses on a recent graduate and a devoted Catholic, Timothy, and Hawk, a State Department official, both of whom meet in Washington DC in the early 1950s, after which the former lands his first job in DC. Upon Hawk’s advances, they both indulge in an intense love affair that spans over decades.

After that, Timothy and Hawk’s volatile romance goes through several ups and downs through the Vietnam War protests in the 1960s, the disco hedonism period in the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Created by Ron Nyswaner, the period political thriller series features brilliant onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Noah J. Ricketts, Will Brill, and Allison Williams. Since the story unfolds in different timelines across different locations, it is only natural that the setting and backdrops change in every other episode. Thus, if you find yourself wondering where ‘Fellow Travelers’ is shot, we have your back!

Fellow Travelers Filming Locations

‘Fellow Travelers’ is filmed in the Canadian province of Ontario, with Toronto and Hamilton serving as the primary production locations. As per reports, the shooting of the inaugural iteration got underway in late July 2022 and went on for several months, before getting wrapped up in December of the same year. So, without wasting any time, let’s navigate the love story of the two main characters while traversing through all the specific locations that appear in the Showtime series!

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

A significant portion of ‘Fellow Travelers’ is lensed in and around the city of Toronto, the capital of Ontario. The filming unit reportedly sets up camp in and around the P.J. O’Brien Irish Pub & Restaurant at 39 Colborne Street in Toronto. For the debut season, they transformed it into a 1950s cocktail bar called Duke’s Hideaway where several important scenes for the period romantic series were recorded.

Fellow Travelers filming in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/Xxb3DbczsH — Mira Nabulsi (@miranabulsi123) October 25, 2022

Furthermore, party scenes for season 1 were taped in Port Credit Royal Canadian Legion at 35 Front Street North in the city of Mississauga. Besides ‘Fellow Travelers,’ Toronto has hosted the production of various film projects over the years, including ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘Lie With Me,’ ‘Cruel Intentions,’ ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ and ‘The Virgin Suicides.’

Fellow Travelers filming party scenes at the Port Credit Royal Canadian Legion today. @TOFilming_EM @WhatsFilmingON pic.twitter.com/pOjJTb2JFb — Sean O'Neill (@seansmovies) October 12, 2022

Hamilton, Ontario

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Fellow Travelers’ are recorded in the port city of Hamilton, situated in Southern Ontario. Reports suggest that the cast and crew members utilize the premises of some actual establishments across the city, such as the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry of Canada at 4 Queen Street South, Gage Park at 1000 Main Street East, and the former Delta Secondary School at 1284 Main Street East, which has shut its doors permanently.

In addition, the production team was spotted by a number of onlookers and passersby recording several important scenes in and around Hutch’s on the Beach at 280 Van Wagners Beach Road in the city of Hamilton. When it comes to the exterior sequences, they were taped across Hamilton against suitable backdrops, including Sam Lawrence Park, Hamilton City Hall, Bayfront Park Harbour Front Trail, Dundurn Castle, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, and the Bruce Trail.

Read More: Best Period Romance Movies