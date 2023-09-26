Where Was The Creator Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Gareth Edwards, ‘The Creator’ is a science fiction action movie starring John David Washington as Joshua, an ex-special forces agent who finds himself in the middle of a war between humankind and the forces of artificial intelligence. While grieving the disappearance of his loving wife, he gets hired to track down and kill the Creator — the architect of advanced AI with the power to put an end to not just war but humankind itself.

Joshua is then joined by a team of elite and competent operatives as they set off on a journey across the enemy lines right into the territory occupied by the AI. Upon reaching their target destination after fighting various robots with artificial intelligence, Joshua and his team discover that the secret weapon that he has been instructed to destroy is a robot in the form of a young and innocent-looking child. Apart from Washington, the action thriller film features a bunch of other talented cast members, including Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney.

The futuristic setting and landscapes in the backdrop with the characters using futuristic weapons to fight the war against robots, play a vital part in providing an immersive viewing experience, transporting the viewers to a possible future. Thus, it is understandable if you are interested in knowing where ‘The Creator’ was filmed. In that case, here is everything you might want to know about its filming locations!

The Creator Filming Locations

‘The Creator’ was filmed in Thailand, England, and various other countries across the world, particularly in the Bangkok metropolitan region and other regions across the country, and Buckinghamshire. According to reports, principal photography for the sci-fi film got underway in January 2022 under the working title ‘True Love’ and continued for over four months, before wrapping up production in late May of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that served as backdrops for the John David Washington starrer!

Bangkok Metropolitan Region, Thailand

A significant portion of ‘The Creator’ was lensed in and around the Bangkok metropolitan region, an urban Thai region surrounding the eponymous metropolis. The filming unit reportedly set up camp on the premises of Suvarnabhumi Airport at 999, Nong Prue, Bang Phli District in Thailand’s Samut Prakan, which is situated just outside the metropolitan region. Other than that, Makkasan station of Bangkok’s Airport Rail Link (ARL) also features in the backdrop of a few scenes.

Other Locations in Thailand

For the purpose of filming, the production team also traveled to other locations across Thailand. For instance, the subdistrict of Ban Mung and the district of Sangkhla Buri are a couple of sites that make an appearance in ‘The Creator.’ Moreover, the cast and crew made the most of the locales of Chiang Dao and Sam Phan Bok, which is also known as the Grand Canyon of Thailand.

Buckinghamshire, England

Additional portions for ‘The Creator’ were reportedly also taped in Buckinghamshire, a ceremonial county situated in the southeast region of England. The director and his team utilized the facilities of Pinewood Studios on Pinewood Road in Iver Heath, Iver, in order to shoot a few pivotal sequences for the adventure thriller movie. The film studio complex is home to 30 sound stages, which include the legendary 007 Stage, one of Europe’s largest exterior tanks, production office and workshop space, and acres of backlot area, making it a suitable production location for different kinds of projects.

Other Locations

As admitted by the filmmaker Gareth Edwards during a conversation with Collider in late August 2023, the cast and crew traveled to around 80 locations across the world. He also said that they didn’t really use any green screens for the production. Edwards added, “There was occasionally a little bit, here and there, but very little. If you keep the crew small enough, the theory was that the cost of building a set, which is typically $200,000, apparently, you can fly everyone to anywhere in the world for that kind of money.”

Furthermore, Edwards expanded further, “And so, we were like, ‘Let’s keep the crew small and go to these amazing locations.’ And so, we went to Nepal, the Himalayas, active volcanoes in Indonesia, temples in Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Tokyo. And then, we did a little bit at Pinewood, using the Volume for some non-green screen, LED screen, environment stuff.”

