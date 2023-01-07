Donna Chapel: Where is Tammy Wynette’s Stepdaughter Now?

Showtime’s ‘George and Tammy’ follows the love story of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, who meet when Jones is at the peak of his career while Wynette is on the cusp of becoming famous. The six-episode series covers the main events of their story, giving the audience a complete perspective on their relationship. It also factors in the relationships they had before and after their marriage to each other.

The story begins when Tammy Wynette is still married to Don Chapel, a songwriter who helped her get a start in country music. While Wynette and Chapel’s marriage was short-lived, their professional lives did remain entangled for a while, and Chapel’s daughter, Donna became a part of it too. If you are wondering what happened to her and where she is now, then here’s what you should know about her.

Where is Donna Chapel Now?

Hailing from the village of New Richmond in Ohio, Donna Chapel has made her mark in the country music scene. Now in her sixties, she continues to create and perform music. However, unlike most other artists, she chooses to keep her personal life away from the media spotlight. Due to this, very little is known about her, though, due to her active presence in country music, it can be assumed that she lives in Nashville, Tennessee, which also happens to be the place where she got into country music when she was very young.

Details about Donna’s partner are not known, though her surname is Cuno (Chapel being her stage name, just like her father Don Chapel, whose real name was Don Lloyd Amburgey) and she has two daughters, Amy Chapel and Brian Caren Berentschot. Like her mother, Amy also took up singing at a very young age, and with her son following in their footsteps, music seems to run in the family.

Donna herself started singing when she was only fourteen. Around that time, her father married Tammy Wynette (though their union was later annulled). This led Donna to start singing as a backup for her stepmother, and she ended up singing on two of her albums, including on Wynette’s hit songs like “Apartment #9” and “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad.” Donna also recorded duets with her father, like “Take A Little Goodwill Home” and “We’ve Got Love”. With her brother Mike and their father, Donna was a part of the Chapperones.

Donna went on to perform at the Grand Ole Opry as well as at the Grammys, saying, “To go from Front Street to singing at the Grand Ole Opry was quite a change. It was a thrill.” In 2006, her album “The Tree” was released. In 2011, a play ‘Standing by Tammy Wynette: The Donna Chapel Story’, written by Robert Baker, Donna’s uncle, was performed, focusing on the relationship between her and Wynette. Donna talks about her relationship with Wynette and their time together, especially during her performances. Other than this, however, she refrains from talking to the press and has focused on her music and family.

