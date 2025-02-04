Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Renewed For Season 4 at FOX

A beloved game show is set to challenge your musical forte once again! The Cinemaholic has learned that FOX has renewed the reality series ‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics!‘ for its fourth season. Created by Jeff Apploff with Niecy Nash as the host, the show is currently looking for potential contestants with remarkable stage presence and a talent for remembering the lyrics of songs they have listened to for the upcoming installment.

The third season embraced the same format as the previous installments, allowing participants from different walks of life to test their musical memory in the hopes of receiving the $1 million prize. The competitors included the Wichita State University graduates Roy Moye III and Justin Noel Hall. Moye was featured as the contestant in the second episode, titled ‘It IS Rocket Science!’ with Hall stepping in as his “backup.” The WSU graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering caught everyone’s eyes and ears after a near-perfect rendition of Mario’s 2004 single ‘Let Me Love You.’

After failing to sing the missing lyrics of The Isley Brothers’ 1969 single “It’s Your Thing,” Moye had the option to call in Hall to dig him out of trouble. The reality show allows the use of a backup singer whenever a contestant is stuck on a missing lyric. Hall knew the song well but had to sit back as Moye went a different direction with his “backup.” The contestant had hoped to reserve Hall’s help for future rounds, which never materialized. Although it didn’t work out in their favor, the two had a “phenomenal” time in Ireland overall, which is where the show is filmed.

The third installment also brought a South American mom to the stage, only for her to become one among many who lit up the stage with not just her musical memory but also her personality. Other notable contestants were a South Carolina worship leader, social media star, war veteran, cruise ship singer, Junior Olympics gold medal winner, and a doctor.

‘Don’t Forget the Lyrics!’ has undergone a few reinventions over the years, specifically since its inception in 2007. The show was originally hosted by Wayne Brady until the 2009 season. It was then brought back in 2010 as a syndicated series presented by Mark McGrath, the lead vocalist of Sugar Ray. Its current incarnation premiered in May 2022 with Niecy Nash on board.

The fourth season is anticipated to be as exciting as its previous installments, especially with the core gameplay concepts remaining a fresh source of intrigue and a test of an individual’s musical memory.

