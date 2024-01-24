Queer Eye Season 8: How Did Doody Keel Die?

As an absolute, intense human transformation reality original living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘ or ‘Queer Eye: More than a Makeover’ is simply unlike any other. That’s because it carefully revolves around five specialized experts (aka the Fab Five) as they help individuals from all walks of life (or Heroes) be the best, most confident version of themselves. However, one of the most intriguing individuals in its eighth interaction was hero Tim Keel’s older brother Tommy “Doody” Keel — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about his unfortunate passing, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Doody Keel?

Although in 1958 as Tommy, the firstborn of this Keel family in New Orleans, Louisiana, was nicknamed Doddy after the saying “Howdy Doody” and it completely stuck. In fact, that’s the name he was always called, whether by his parents, his 7-years younger brother Tim, their distant relatives, or eventually his nieces; thought Tim alone held a very special place in his heart. That’s because they were not only incredibly close growing up but the latter also took him in following the horrible 1986 car accident that left him paralyzed with severe brain damage.

According to Tim, Tommy was in a coma for 3 months and only when he awoke were the doctors able to confirm he’d suffered a closed head injury that left his left side completely paralyzed. Then there were also the other side affects of his injury, making him deteriorate with each passing year owing to his lack of mobility and ability to function on his own. The former did evolve into his full time caretaker, but even that was challenging for them at times. Nevertheless, neither of them ever gave up, and Tim eventually even became a superfan of a band hid brother had introduced him to — KISS — owing to the sheer nostalgia.

How Did Doody Keel Die?

It was in the morning of January 19, 2023, that Doody sadly passed away — mere six months after production of Tim’s ‘Queer Eye’ episode came to a close. Coming to the cause of his death, since no member of the Keel family has publicly revealed the same, all we know is that it was unexpected and it shattered them apart. In fact, Tim death with his initial grief privately before even acknowledging it on a public platform, and even then he merely re-posted what his elder daughter Melody had penned to announce his passing.

“My Uncle Doody passed away this morning,” Melody had written, in part, as seen above. “I adored him from the moment I met him. As soon as I could walk I wanted to push his wheelchair, and we spent many, many hours of me doing his makeup, dressing him in wigs, and making him be a guest in my plastic food restaurant. He was my captive audience, and he always met me with smiles and laughs (even though many others were met with a strong “f*** you!” If they tried to move him around.) When he got into the accident over thirty years ago they didn’t give him long to live, but my Dad’s unwavering love and commitment to him kept us with him for longer than anyone imagined possible.”

She then continued, “He loved listening to music, telling old stories, ripping apart magazines to hang “bow” in his room, eating anything and everything, and making us cry laugh. He taught me to always laugh, even if you’re in the most awful situation imaginable- just keep fucking laughing- it’s all about your state of mind. Life will never be the same without you, and I will love you and miss you and think of you forever my Doodle Bug.” Her post made it evident that despite his injuries or any difficult they might have faced along the way, Doody was a full member of the Keel family and always treated as such, so his presence would be missed by them for decades to come.

