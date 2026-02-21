Who Killed Kevin AKA Drea’s Ex-Husband in Double Double Trouble?

Helmed by Gabriel Correa, Lifetime’s ‘Double Double Trouble‘ steps into the complicated inner lives of twin sisters Drea and Ali, who have set out to redefine their lives following a string of traumatic events, especially concerning Drea’s ex-husband, Kevin. Moving away from the past, they begin living together and even create a successful cooking TV show, ‘Double The Recipe.’ And yet for some reason, life still feels hollow to Drea. The younger of the two siblings, she has always felt left out when compared to Ali, both within her own family and in the larger world.

When the opportunity comes, however, for Drea to step back into normal life all by herself, she doesn’t hesitate to take it. On this journey, her paths cross with Ryan, a handsome businessman who just so happens to be single. Without knowing it, both sisters end up falling for him, and as this psychological thriller movie progresses, their bid for love and attention takes the sister duo to the darkest of places.

Ali Killed Kevin to Avenge Her Sister’s Misfortune

Towards the end of ‘Double Double Trouble,’ we learn that Kevin was killed by none other than Ali, who did so as revenge for his mistreatment of Drea. While much of the movie’s opening scene is told through visuals, we can make out a clear string of events, in that Kevin left Drea shortly after her miscarriage, and began a new life with a different partner. The twist, however, is that Kevin was already cheating on Drea while she was pregnant, and had been subtly manipulating her this entire time. While we know that Drea still wanted to get back with him, as seen by her desperate chat messages, Ali likely had a much different reaction to the events. Throughout the movie, she gets the most upset when her sister is pushed down by others, but is unable to fight back, and this time is likely no different.

Realizing that Drea cannot move on from Kevin as easily, Ali decides to take matters into her own hands and secretly concocts a murder plan. The first step is to map out his daily routine and check for openings, which she finds in the form of Kevin’s pet dog. In the scene of his death, we hear the dog bark in the background numerous times, but it never quite shows up. It is likely that Ali had intentionally held him down as bait, naturally getting Kevin to move out of his house and into the backyard, where she was waiting. From there, she stabbed him multiple times in the neck and chest, but didn’t leave before showing him her face. One interesting thing about this exchange is that he has no way to confirm whether he was hit by Drea or Ali, given their identical look. As such, this adds another layer to both how Ali commits the crime and how Kevin perceives it in his dying moments.

Kevin’s Murder Paves the Way For Drea and Ali’s Downfall

With Kevin getting murdered only a few months after his separation from Drea, chances are that she wound up becoming the police’s first suspect. However, the fact that it is Ali who stabbed him to death makes the entire case foolproof, as the cops are unlikely to cast the same level of scrutiny on Drea’s sister, who has been out of their lives so far. Instead, the case simply goes on for quite some time, with both Ali and Drea moving on to different things in life. Drea, in particular, finds a coping mechanism through her work in ‘Double The Recipe,’ and it seems like everything is on the right track for the sisters, until the arrival of Ryan Jackson. In many ways, he represents an improvement over Kevin, encapsulating everything Drea wants and needs in her life.

In the movie’s climactic showdown, Ali reveals that she killed Kevin to enable a fresh start for her sister, and while a potential relationship with Ryan could have been a part of that, Ali’s chance encounter with him dispels that idea. This marks the second major blow on the romantic front for Drea, and is likely even misinterpreted by her as a karmic turn of events. Faced with the idea that she cannot have anything in life for herself, Drea gradually makes a turn for the dark, enacting one malicious plan after another to ensure that her sister is dragged down in the process. As such, while Ali may have killed Kevin with the hopes of improving Drea’s life, it appears that she set off an unstoppable chain reaction of toxicity, one that ends with her own death.

